The celebrities that are still defending Putin — and those that have turned their backs on him

Pink Floy co-founder Roger Waters (left) and Hollywood actor Steve Seagal.Rick Kern Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been losing friends ever since he invaded Ukraine last year.

But some public figures have stayed loyal to him, including Hollywood actors and musicians.

While some of them continue to defend Putin, they have also said they are against the war.

From actor Leonardo DiCaprio to martial arts star Jean-Claude Van Damme, some celebrities were once happy to be pictured with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) shakes hands with martial artist Jean-Claude Van Damme during a martial arts event in St Petersburg April 14, 2007.Reuters/Itar-Tass/Presidential Press Service (RUSSIA)

Source: The Guardian

But after the Russian leader launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year, many have been eager to distance themselves from him.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the Eurasian Economic Summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on November 9, 2022.Contributor/Getty Images

Martial artist and actor Van Damme, for example, visited Ukraine last month and was filmed shouting “Glory to Ukraine” alongside Russian soldiers.

In 2007, Van Damme, his daughter, and Putin — also a known martial arts enthusiast — visited an MMA event in St. Petersburg, Russia, together, the Kremlin reported at the time.

Leonardo DiCaprio, who met with Putin in 2010 to discuss the endangerment of the Siberian Tiger, has since donated to humanitarian groups operating in Ukraine.

Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin (L) speaks with US actor Leonardo DiCaprio (R) on November 23, 2010.Alexey Druzhinin/AFP via Getty Images

A month after Russia launched its attack, DiCaprio donated to groups including the United Nation’s High Commissioner for Refugees and Save the Children, the Associated Press reported.

Source: The Guardian

Another former showbiz pal, French actor Gérard Depardieu, has since criticized Putin for his “crazy excesses” and was critical of the war.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) greets French actor Gérard Depardieu (L) in Sochi, Russia, on January 5, 2013.Mikhail Klimentyev/RIA Novosti/Pool via Reuters

In 2013, Putin signed an executive order making Depardieu a Russian citizen. The actor wanted to become a Russian citizen to save taxes in France, The New York Times reported.

In a letter to Russian state television at the time, he said: “I love your president, Vladimir Putin, very much and it’s mutual,” according to The Times.

After the war, Depardieu told Agence France-Presse in an interview: “Russia and Ukraine have always been brother countries. I am against this fratricidal war.”

“I say, ‘Stop the weapons and negotiate,'” he added.

Story continues

In March 2022, shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine, French media reported that Depardieu became a citizen of the United Arab Emirates. It is unclear when exactly this occurred.

Source: Sky News

In 2003, the Beatles frontman Paul McCartney visited the Kremlin to perform for Putin. Since the war, he’s shown his solidarity with Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R), pop star Paul McCartney (C) and his wife Heather Mills-McCartney (L) walk at the Kremlin in Moscow, on May 24, 2003.Maxim Marmur/AFP via Getty Images

In April last year, McCartney waved the Ukrainian flag as he kicked off his 2022 world tour in Spokane, Washington, MailOnline reported.

In 2001, actor Jack Nicholson reportedly offered Putin a film producer role in a future film after the Russian leader said he loved his movie “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.” Nicholson has since come out in support of Ukraine.

Hollywood star Jack Nicholson (L) gestures as he talks to Russian President Vladimir Putin outside Moscow, Russia, on June 27, 2001.Reuters

In a video posted several months after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Nicholson was seen holding up a rock with the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

The caption said: “We are with the people of Ukraine.”

Source: The Guardian

However, some A-listers have decided to stay loyal, even if they might not fully agree with the war in Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin carries a bouquet of red roses during a ceremony at the Red Square, in Moscow, on November 4, 2022.Contributor/Getty Images

Arguably his most public supporter is the Hollywood actor Steven Seagal, who also became a Russian citizen in 2016 after Putin personally gave him his passport.

Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with actor Steven Seagal after presenting him a Russian passport during a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, on November 25, 2016.Alexey Druzhinin/AFP via Getty Images

Seagal and Putin are long-time friends.

The actor previously backed the annexation of Crimea in 2014 and is also in support of Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

In February, Putin awarded him the Order of Friendship award for his “international humanitarian and cultural work,” Reuters reported.

Seagal, who is 70 years old, is known for his appearances in several Hollywood action films, including “The Patriot” and “Above the Law.”

In 2017, Ukraine banned Seagal from entering the country on national security grounds, The Guardian reported.

Source: Insider, CNN

Roger Waters, the co-founder of the rock band Pink Floyd, addressed the UN security council at Russia’s invitation last month.

Pink Floyd star Roger Waters performs on June 21, 2022.Scott Kowalchyk/CBS/Getty Images

In his speech to the UN security council on February 8, he called for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine.

“The invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation was illegal. I condemn it in the strongest possible terms,” he said. “Also, the Russian invasion of Ukraine was not unprovoked, so I also condemn the provocateurs in the strongest possible terms.”

In another interview with the Berliner Zeitung in February, Waters said Putin “governs carefully, making decisions on the grounds of a consensus in the Russian Federation government.”

After his comments, Polly Samson, the wife of Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour, called Waters a “Putin apologist,” The Guardian reported.

A week before Russia’s invasion, Waters told Russia Today that talk of any attack was “bullshit” and “propaganda demonizing Russia.”

Source: The Guardian

In October last year, former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi boasted about his friendship with Putin and said the Russian leader sent him 20 bottles of vodka and a “very sweet letter” for his birthday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi (R) are seen in Yalta, Crimea, on September 11, 2015.Sasha Mordovets/Getty Images

In a secret recording, published in October by LaPresse, Berlusconi can be heard telling lawmakers during a parliamentary meeting about his “re-established” relationship with Putin.

In the audio clip, which his office confirmed was authentic, he boasts that the Russian leader called him “the first of his five true friends.”

Berlusconi has also blamed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the war in Ukraine telling Italian media last month that Zelenskyy could have stopped the war.

“I judge, very, very negatively the behavior of this gentleman,” Berlusconi added.

Berlusconi, who was Italy’s prime minister for close to a decade, is now a senator and heads the conservative party Forza Italia.

But Berlusconi has previously also condemned the war and admitted in April last year that he was “deeply disappointed and saddened” by the behavior of the Russian leader.

The former chief executive of the Formula 1 Group and billionaire Bernard Ecclestone said he would “take a bullet” for Putin last summer.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Bernie Ecclestone (right) at Sochi Autodrom in Sochi, Russia, on September 30, 2018.Clive Mason/Getty Images

“Unfortunately he’s like a lot of business people, certainly like me, that we make mistakes from time to time and when you make the mistake, you have to do the best you can to get out of it,” Ecclestone told Good Morning Britain in June 2022.

Ecclestone also criticized Zelenskyy and argued that the Ukrainian leader wasn’t making a “big enough effort” to discuss a peace plan and described Putin as a “sensible person.”

“The other person in Ukraine, his profession I understand, used to be a comedian, and I think it seems that he wants to continue that profession,” Ecclestone said of Zelenskyy.

After his comments prompted a backlash, Ecclestone apologized, telling Sky Sports: “Often people, I think, come out and say things or do things without really too much thinking. Probably I did the same, and I can understand people thinking I’m defending what he’s done in Ukraine, which I don’t.”

He added: “I was brought up during the war, the last war, so I know what it’s like. And I feel sorry for the people in Ukraine having to suffer for something they haven’t done. They’ve done nothing wrong.”

Source: Sky News

Read the original article on Business Insider