The ‘Bridgerton’ season 2 trailer is here — and teases a new romance

The official season two trailer of “Bridgerton” is here!

On Wednesday, Netflix released a three-minute-long clip of the highly anticipated series, and by the looks of it, “Bridgerton” season two will be chock-full of drama.

The trailer starts out with Anthony Bridgerton’s mother, Lady Violet, announcing that her son is looking for a woman to marry. As he tries to figure out who is right for him, he gets introduced to the Sharma family’s daughters and appears to be smitten with their youngest child, Edwina, played by Charithra Chandran.

Anthony, played by Jonathan Bailey, appears to make a joke out of his season-one romance with Siena Rosso and says, “It is only out of the greatest love of my family that I am able to choose a bride with my head and not my er, heart.”

However, he quickly finds himself in a pickle when he starts spending time with Edwina’s older sister, Kate, played by Simone Ashley. Anthony knows that in order to be with Edwina, he has to win Kate’s approval. However, he seems to be unsure which woman he wants to wed.

Anthony’s younger sister, Daphne, played by Phoebe Dynevor, also makes an appearance in the trailer and tries to get her brother to make up his mind by telling him what love feels like for her.

“Has this young lady truly won your heart?” she asks him about Edwina. “The one that makes it impossible for you to look away from them at any given moment?”

But Anthony remains unsure. He can’t seem to stop thinking about Kate, and she seems utterly stuck on him.

“It is a very powerful thing to meet someone and feel like you know them unlike any other,” someone tells Kate as she struggles with the love triangle.

(L to R) Charithra Chandran as Edwina Sharma, Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma, Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton, Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton, Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton, Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton and Phoebe Dyvenor as Daphne Basset in

Amid all the romance and drama, there’s still a mystery looming over the show’s characters. The anonymous Lady Whistledown’s Society Papers caused havoc last season, and that certainly appears to be the case again in season two. To combat the mischief, Queen Charlotte seems set on unmasking the writer.

“Lady Whistledown’s words carry far too much importance. We must entrap the scribbler,” she tells one of her staff members.

“Genius idea, ma’am,” he replies.

“Yes, that is why I thought of it,” she responds with a smile.

“Bridgerton” season two is set to premiere on Netflix on March 25.

