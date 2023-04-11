The Brewers were frustrated by calls in a loss to Arizona but a silent offense was ultimately their undoing

PHOENIX – In their first night back in the desert, the Milwaukee Brewers found themselves in a drought.

The Brewers struck out 11 times against starter Zac Gallen and 15 overall in a 3-0 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks to kick off a 10-game road trip Monday night at Chase Field.

And how’s this for an oddity? The Brewers have swung the bats well on the whole en route to a 7-3 start. Yet all three of Milwaukee’s losses this season have been shutouts.

“It’s a crazy game. It’s a humbling game, too,” Brewers third baseman Brian Anderson said.

Zac Gallen carved the Brewers up with his curveball

One of the game’s best starters, Gallen had his mix of pitches working from the jump against the Brewers. None were better than his curveball, which he established early on to generate 10 swings and misses before working in more of the rest of his arsenal.

“I thought his curveball was really good tonight,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “We just couldn’t see it. It wasn’t for a strike as much as it was down and out of the zone. It kept getting swings, especially early in the game got a lot of swings on it out of the zone. It was a good pitch. You know he’s got it, but it was good enough where we weren’t recognizing it and he did a good job with it.”

Milwaukee only put one runner in scoring position all game. William Contreras singled to open the second and eventually moved up to third with one out after a Garrett Mitchell single and a wild pitch, but didn’t score as both Luke Voit and Brice Turang struck out.

“He was mixing everything and throwing a lot of strikes, keeping us off-balance and using that curveball to get back into counts,” Anderson said. “He’s got several good pitches and he was able to fill up the strike zone today.”

Gallen retired the side in order five times and faced the minimum in one other instance in the fifth when, despite giving up two singles, a double play and a caught stealing erased both runners.

Wade Miley delivered a solid start marred by a home run in the fifth inning

Opposite Gallen, Wade Miley generated his trademark grounders and weak contact all night except for one pitch – a 1-1 cutter that Christian Walker drove out to right field for a two-run home run in the fifth to give Arizona a 3-0 lead.

“I felt really good,” Miley said. “I loved how the ball was coming out. I was executing pitches early. Tip your hat to that offense, they made an adjustment around the third (inning) somewhere. They started staying on the ball a little better, and I was just a little late recognizing it.”

The Diamondbacks’ only other run came in the first inning when Ketel Marte’s snuck a double inside the first-base line scored on Josh Rojas’ single found a hole in the infield.

Even after Gallen left the game following the seventh, the Brewers offense didn’t have any luck.

Scott McGough retired the side in order in the eighth and Andrew Chafin recorded the save by striking out the side in the ninth.

The Brewers’ 15 strikeouts were a season-high, topping their previous high of 13 on April 1 against the Cubs.

“(Gallen) threw curveballs out of the zone a lot and we chased too much,” Counsell said. “We had the right report going into the game, so it’s not an unfamiliar pitch. It’s just you got to recognize it and lay off it. That’s the challenge against really good pitchers.”

Brewers were frustrated by calls from home plate umpire Scott Barry

There was an added challenge for Milwaukee’s offense, too, as repeated misses from home-plate umpire Scott Barry piled up and mounted frustration within the Brewers’ dugout.

Anderson and Joey Wiemer were both rung up on pitches well out of the strike zone and a firm handful of other calls on the edges didn’t go the way of the Brewers offense, as well.

“I think that was the feeling around the dugout, was that there were some takes that were balls that weren’t (called) and they were in kind of crucial spots,” Anderson said. “That’s just something that’s going to happen in the game of baseball. We have human error and that’s going to happen, so as an offense we got to put this one behind us and come out ready to go tomorrow.”

Said Counsell: “Look, the umpire’s calling strikes. We deal with that every night. These guys have got to make decisions on balls and strikes that are on the edges every night. When balls on the edges don’t go your way, absolutely (it’s frustrating.) The challenge for the hitter is to identify the 18 inches of the plate and when they feel like they do and don’t get rewarded for it, it should be frustrating.”

On top of the offense’s frustration, Miley got dinged for an automatic ball that the Brewers felt was inccorect.

Miley was called for a quick-pitch when the batter, Evan Longoria, was not set and engaged in the box and it ultimately led to a leadoff walk. Miley had been warned prior in the game, coincidentally during Longoria’s first at-bat, for beginning his wind-up too soon, but the Brewers disagreed with the ruling that Longoria was not engaged in both instances.

“I thought Longoria was – I don’t think intentionally – but unintentionally being deceptive in that he was looking at the pitcher and then looking away, and that’s what caused Wade to start when he’s looking at him,” Counsell said. “Then when Longoria is looking away, then it gets called. I don’t think Longoria is doing it on purpose, but I think the umpire got fooled by it. I thought it was incorrect.”

Miley also brought up another at-bat against Josh Rojas in which he encountered the same problem.

“Rojas was in the box, looking at me. It’s almost like by design, like he’s trying to look at me to get me,” Miley said. “I work quick. And when I picked him up, I felt like he was looking at me. Maybe the bat wasn’t up; I’m not looking at the bat. I’m looking at his face and then when I came set and got back on him, you know Scott (Barry) is calling time.

“I don’t know if he’s trying to do that. I don’t know if that’s a weapon for the hitters or not, but it’s definitely a gray area.”

Even if there were calls that didn’t go the Milwaukee’s way, it didn’t ultimately matter against Gallen and company.

You aren’t going to have much luck when there’s a zero in the run column.

“Today was a tough one on our side,” Anderson said.

