The Brewers bullpen can’t hold three-run lead as Patrick Wisdom’s late homer lifts Cubs

Christian Yelich, right, and Lorenzo Cain of the Milwaukee Brewers are unable to catch the RBI double by Frank Schwindel of the Cubs during the sixth inning at Wrigley Field on Tuesday night.

CHICAGO – Patrick Wisdom hit a go-ahead home run in the bottom of the eighth to lead the Chicago Cubs to an 8-7 win in a back-and-forth game against the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night at Wrigley Field.

After both teams took turns giving up leads in the later innings, Wisdom broke a tie with a solo homer to left field off reliever Brad Boxberger, the third long ball of the game for the Cubs on a night where the wind was blowing out.

Operating with a shorthanded bullpen following a doubleheader the day before, Brewers relievers surrendered five runs over three innings after Victor Caratini socked a three-run homer to take a 6-3 advantage in the top of the sixth.

The lead didn’t last long. Aided by shaky outfield play, the Cubs hit for the cycle as a team against reliever Trevor Kelley over the first four hitters in the bottom of the sixth to take a 7-6 lead.

Nick Madrigal tapped an infield single to open the frame, P.J. Higgins hit his second homer in as many days off Kelley, Christopher Morel tripled and Willson Contreras doubled him home. The next action was initiated by Brewers manager Craig Counsell, who pulled Kelley in favor of Trevor Gott.

BOX SCORE: Cubs 8, Brewers 7

RELATED: Report links Brewers owner Mark Attanasio to Norwich City soccer club

RELATED: Like Josh Hader, these Brewers pitchers notched two saves in one day

RELATED: How Milwaukee Brewers have fared against pitchers making MLB debuts

Gott allowed a double to Frank Schwindel that scored Contreras and gave the Cubs the lead, but it was just one of three balls hit in the inning that, potentially, Brewers outfielders could have turned into outs.

The Brewers tied in in the seventh when Christian Yelich tripled and scored on Rowdy Tellez’s two-out single.

Brent Suter worked a scoreless seventh for Milwaukee but Boxberger, one of the hero’s of Monday night’s 3-1 win for the Brewers, left a 3-2 changeup over the heart of the plate with one out to Wisdom.

More: Do the Brewers actually struggle against pitchers making their MLB debuts? Here’s what the numbers say.

Story continues

More: What did we learn about Ethan Small, Aaron Ashby and others after the Brewers won both games in a doubleheader sweep?

More: The Brewers place a second all-star starting pitcher on the injured list in the last week

A Twitter List by journalsentinel

Subscribe to our Milwaukee Brewers newsletter for updates on the team.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Brewers’ bullpen can’t hold lead as Wisdom’s late homer lifts Cubs