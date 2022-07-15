‘The Boys’ Superhero College Spinoff Title Revealed: Welcome to ‘Gen V’

The upcoming college-themed spinoff of Amazon’s “The Boys” finally has a name: “Gen V.”

The cast of the series made the announcement on Friday in a video posted to “The Boys” social media accounts.

“It’s gonna be a rollercoaster,” star Lizzie Broadway says in the clip. “It’s gonna be filled with blood, guts and everything else.” Chance Perdomo adds, “It’s fucked up. You’re gonna like it.”

Besides Broadway and Perdomo, “Gen V” stars Jaz Sinclair, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas and Marco Pigossi.

“Gen V” is set at America’s only college exclusively for superheroes, run by Vought International. According to the show’s official logline, “Gen V” “is an irreverent, R-rated series that explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities. It’s part college show, part ‘Hunger Games’ — with all the heart, satire, and raunch of ‘The Boys.’”

Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters serve as showrunners and executive producers of “Gen V.” Executive producers include Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Ori Marmur, Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Craig Rosenberg, Zak Schwartz, Erica Rosbe and Michaela Starr. Brant Engelstein serves as co-executive producer. The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television Studios and Amazon Studios, in association with Kripke Enterprises, Point Grey Pictures and Original Film. Loreli Alanís serves as executive in charge for Point Grey Pictures.

“The Boys” just aired its Season 3 finale, and the hit series was picked up for a fourth season in June. An animated spinoff, “The Boys Presents: Diabolical,” premiered in March.

(Pictured above, from left to right: Lizzie Broadway, Jaz Sinclair)

