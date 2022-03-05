‘The Boys’ actor Antony Starr gets suspended jail sentence

Antony Starr was arrested in Spain. (Craig Barritt/Getty Images for ReedPop )

The Boys actor Antony Starr has reportedly been given a 12-month suspended prison sentence after admitting assaulting a chef at a pub in Spain.

The star — who plays John/Homelander in the Prime Video series — was arrested early on Wednesday morning following a disturbance outside a pub in Alicante and the Daily Mail reported that a trial was held on Thursday.

Chef Bathuel Araujo, 21, alleged that he had been punched and that a glass was smashed in his face, which left him needing stitches.

He told local press that Starr lashed out after a friend he was with asked a friend of the actor’s to calm him down because he was being annoying.

Antony Starr as Homelander and Erin Moriarty as Starlight in a promotional still for The Boys S2. (Amazon Prime Video)

The row apparently went on in the street outside.

And the cook claimed that Starr, 46, told him: “You don’t know who you’ve messed with, you don’t know who I am and what you’ve done.”

The Mail quoted a spokesman for Spain’s National Police as saying: “I can confirm a 46-year-old man was arrested following an incident at a pub in Alicante around 2.30am on March 2. He was held on suspicion of wounding.”

At the trial, Starr — who is thought to be in Spain shooting a new Guy Ritchie film — was apparently given a suspended sentence and fined over £4,000.

A court official said “the detainee’s state of drunkenness was taken into account as an extenuating factor”.

“The sentence was the result of an agreement between the state prosecution service and the man who was subsequently convicted,” they went on.

Antony Starr plays Homelander in ‘The Boys’. (Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

“His prison sentence is being suspended on the condition that he doesn’t commit another crime in two years and pays the compensation in the next 72 hours.”

Starr, who is from New Zealand, is best known for his role in The Boys.

His other TV credits include Banshee and American Gothic.

Yahoo has attempted to contact Alicante police and has contacted representatives for Starr for comment.

