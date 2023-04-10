The Boston Marathon Bombing’ docuseries looks closer into the domestic terrorist attack, ‘Game of Thrones’ star discovers family connection to Bond, Metallica celebrates ’72 Seasons’ with ‘Kimmel’ residency

The It List is Yahoo’s weekly look at the best in pop culture, including movies, music, TV, streaming, games, books, podcasts and more. Here are our picks for April 10-1, including the best deals we could find for each. (Yahoo Entertainment may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.)

STREAM IT: American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing examines the days after the unthinkable happened

Netflix’s three-part docuseries on the American tragedy that killed three and injured hundreds more is out almost exactly a decade after the shocking turn of events. Director Floyd Russ looks beyond the moment at the finish line, in which homemade explosives went off, and, through footage from cell phones and closed-circuit video, as well as accounts from bystanders, people who knew the bombers and law enforcement officers, cobbles together a look at what happened afterward. To sum it up: fear, because no one knew exactly who or what had plotted such an evil act, and what they were going to do next. Russell describes the series as “an attempt to memorialize what happened and why so that we can learn from it as a society.” — Raechal Shewfelt

American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing premieres Wednesday, April 12 on Netflix.

WATCH IT: Game of Thrones star Kit Harington discovers his family’s connection to James Bond on My Grandparents’ War

The Game of Thrones alum had long known that his paternal grandfather, John Harington, was in the British Navy, but he learns in the season premiere of this fascinating ancestry show, focused on World War II, that John was a spy. He was stationed in the Caribbean, to watch the Duke of Windsor, the former king of England and a Nazi sympathizer, at the same time that author Ian Fleming was assigned there. A historian breaks this news to the actor in this exclusive clip, adding that the elder Harington would, at the very least, have met Fleming, who was the personal assistant to the director of naval intelligence during the early part of the war. “This is possibly my best chance at Bond,” Harington jokes. Future episodes this season will focus on Keira Knightley, Toby Jones and Emeli Sandé, who all retrace their grandparents’ footsteps at a critical time for them — and the world. — R.S.

My Grandparents’ War premieres Tuesday, April 11 at 9 p.m. on PBS, pbs.org and the PBS App.

STREAM IT: Ant Anstead’s latest car trip is Radford Reborn

The Master Mechanic — and Mr. Renée Zellweger — has a new show, a five-part docuseries focused on him and one of his business partner’s, 2009 FIA Formula One World Champion Jenson Button, and their team at Radford Motors, as they attempt to reimagine the famed Lotus Type 62, a race car that had its heyday in 1969. They debuted the Radford Type 62-2 last year. “For the past two years we’ve been lucky enough to work on the Type 62-2 project and it’s really exciting to see all that work come to fruition,” Anstead tells Yahoo Entertainment. “Our team does a great job at putting an exceptional amount of effort and attention to detail into every single car and it’s great to know that their hard work will be shared with the world.” In this exclusive clip, Anstead and Button meet another car enthusiast, Alex, the owner and restorer of a Lotus Type 62, who’s been working on his ride since 1986. To put that into pop culture perspective, that was a time when we had hardly even met Marty McFly’s DeLorean time machine, and Tom Cruise’s on-screen racing moment in Days of Thunder, which co-starred a Mello Yello-sponsored ride, was years away. — R.S.

Radford Reborn premieres Friday, April 14 on Speedvision, accessible on Prime Video, Freevee and other streaming platforms.

WATCH IT: Join Donnie Wahlberg to meet some Very Scary People

New killers are on the block as Donnie Wahlberg returns to host fresh episodes of ID’s true crime series Very Scary People. The true crime tales begin on April 16 with an episode devoted to California’s famed Trailside Killer, who wrecked havoc on multiple hikers from 1979 to 1981. Additional installments will focus on the Times Square Killer, Richard Cottingham, and John Robinson, who made online history as the internet’s first serial killer. This exclusive clip from the Trailside Killer episode features testimony from a witness who ran into the murderer… and lived to the tell the tale. — Ethan Alter

New episodes of Very Scary People premiere Sunday, April 16 at 9 p.m. on ID.

WATCH IT: Take a tour of the Chicago comedy scene with the doc Out of the Loop

It may be the home of The Second City, but Chicago is first in the heart of many comics who got their start in its raucous clubs. Overseen by producer Scott Perlman and director Michael Alexander, Out of the Loop offers an overview of the Windy City’s rich comedic history, featuring interviews with Hannibal Buress, Jeff Garlin and Erica Clark reflecting on their own formative (and sometimes frightening) experiences on Chicago stages. This exclusive clip from the film features several stand-ups paying tribute to one of the city’s favorite comic sons, Bernie Mac, who made his reputation on the city’s South Side and rode it all the way to a Hollywood career until his death in 2008. — E.A.

Out of the Loop premieres Tuesday, April 11 on most VOD services.

HEAR IT: Metallica are back in season

Northern California hard rock gods Metallica’s anticipated 11th studio album, 72 Seasons, is their first since 2016, and the second to be released via their own record label, Blackened. The legendary group will celebrate all week with a four-night residency on Jimmy Kimmel Live! — a Kimmel first — but the record actually finds them feeling introspective as they look back on past seasons. Drummer Lars Ulrich, who co-founded the band 42 years ago, recently told Revolver, “The theme of the record, to me, is about how your experiences over the course of your life continue to shape you and affect the decisions that you make — and who you are.” — Lyndsey Parker

72 Seasons by Metallica is available Friday, April 14 to download/stream on Apple Music.

WATCH IT: David Johansen stars in a night of the living Doll

David Johansen, the iconic only surviving member of seminal (but sometimes criminally overlooked) glam band the New York Dolls, gets the star treatment he deserves in Personality Crisis: One Night Only. In an intimate, irreverent film directed by Martin Scorsese and David Tedeschi and shot by American Utopia cinematographer Ellen Kuras, the artist sometimes known as Buster Poindexter delivers a dynamite, definitive cabaret performance at New York’s own Café Carlyle, and proves once and for all that he is a national treasure. — L.P.

Personality Crisis: One Night Only premieres Friday, April 14 on Showtime.

STREAM IT: BBC serves up some comedy with your thriller in Am I Being Unreasonable?

Daisy May Cooper and Selin Hizli co-created, write and star in this British series, which was nominated in four categories, including best scripted comedy and best actress for Cooper, last year at the BAFTA Television Awards. Now, Hulu is bringing the comedy thriller stateside. When the audience first meets Cooper’s Nic, she’s dealing with a loss, leaving her friendless and depressed, but that begins to change after she meets Jen (Hizli). They seem, at first, to be kindred spirits, but the thriller part of the show soon comes in, with Nic’s husband noting that her new friend has a “weird energy,” and Nic herself turning out to be not exactly what she seems. — R.S.

Am I Being Unreasonable? premieres Tuesday, April 11 on Hulu.

HEAR IT: Natalie Merchant puts in her 10,000 hours

Natalie Merchant’s first album of new material in nearly a decade, the aptly titled Keep Your Courage, showcases the fierce former 10,000 Maniacs frontwoman at her most energized and inspired — collaborating with the Resistance Revival Chorus’s Abena Koomson-Davis, Celtic folk group Lúnasa, Syrian virtuoso clarinetist Kinan Azmeh, jazz trombonist Steve Davis and renowned composers Gabriel Kahane, Stephen Barber, Colin Jacobson and Megan Gould. These are her days, indeed. — L.P.

Keep Your Courage by Natalie Merchant is available Friday, April 14 to download/stream on Apple Music.