The Boston Celtics now have 13 players under contract, and these are all of them

For the moment, the Boston Celtics seem to have mostly finished with shaking up their roster after a tumultuous 2022 NBA trade deadline that saw the team’s 17-man roster reduced to just a dozen players when the smoke cleared on that day.

The team signed old friend Luke Kornet to a rest-of-season deal from his prior position holding down the Maine Celtics frontcourt at the center position at the G League level. Then, they elevated two way forward Sam Hauser to a regular deal to close out the season, leaving the Celtics’ roster mostly finished to close the 2021-22 season.

There will be a few more additions with only 13 players on the team with 12 of them being regular contracts, but before that happens, let’s take stock of who is actually on the team and how much they will make this season.

Brodric Thomas (two way) – $462,629

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Luke Kornet – $507,502

(AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Sam Hauser – $602,539

Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

Payton Pritchard – $2,137,440

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Grant Williams – $2,617,800

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Nesmith – $3,631,200

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Robert Williams III – $3,661,976

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Daniel Theis – $8,280,351

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Marcus Smart – $14,339,285

Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Derrick White – $15,678,571

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Jaylen Brown – $26,758,928

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Al Horford – $27,000,000

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Jayson Tatum – $28,103,500

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

[mm-video type=video id=01fw41q7ne1zapw7j5vc playlist_id=01eqbzegwgnrje4tv2 player_id=01eqbvq570kgj8vfs7 image=https://images2.minutemediacdn.com/image/upload/video/thumbnail/mmplus/01fw41q7ne1zapw7j5vc/01fw41q7ne1zapw7j5vc-3fd2b38f71a5ecd7ef355cc8b60aea55.jpg]

[lawrence-related id=99029,99025,99022,99009]

[listicle id=99031]

[vertical-gallery id=98985]

Story continues

1

1

1

1

1

1