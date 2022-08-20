The Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum at No. 3

It can be a little hard to believe in retrospect that the 2017 NBA draft did not have star Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum going first overall, but he did not. Aand that is not even the most peculiar aspect of the top of that draft class. On top of not going first, the St. Louis native was actually picked by the Celtics after team president Danny Ainge traded back in the draft from No. 1 to No. 3 to grab Tatum after it became clear the Philadelphia 76ers were focused on Markelle Fultz instead.

How did that gamble pay off for Ainge and company? Most of you reading this can probably guess by virtue of your interest alone, but to put everything in a more neutral perspective, the folks over at the Hoops reference channel have assembled a draft regrade of the 2017 class, with Tatum of course near the top.

Watch the clip embedded below to hear how they grade the pick for Boston and see if you agree with their assessment.

Check out the Celtics Lab podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

Related

Talking with Tacko Fall: The Boston Celtics big man alum gives a bilingual update

Celtics alumnus Eddie House tells his experience of the start and end of the infamous Banner 17 crew feud

Regrading 2020 NBA draft lottery prospects: The Boston Celtics’ Aaron Nesmith at No. 14

Anna Horford on her family’s ties to the growing basketball culture in the Dominican Republic

Regrading 2019 NBA draft lottery prospects: The Boston Celtics’ Romeo Langford at No. 14

Celtics Lab 136: Keeping up with the Horfords: Talking the offseason, basketball abroad and more with Anna Horford

List

Bulpett: Celtics veteran point guard Marcus Smart ‘coveted around the league’

List

Celtics announce two in-season celebrations honoring Bill Russell

Celtics 2008 championship

List

When can we expect the Boston Celtics to rest players on back to backs?

List

Full Boston Celtics 2022-23 schedule released; these are the important dates

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire