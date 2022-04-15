The Boston Celtics have a key advantage that might decide their series with the Brooklyn Nets

Yahoo Sports

Picking the first-round matchups: Celtics over Nets?

Frank Schwab has his best bets for the opening round of the NBA playoffs. Which team has been the most efficient on offense and defense in the final month of the season? Frank explains why this squad is his favorite bet of the first round.

Bet $10 on any game at BetMGM and get $200 in free bets added to your account. You don’t need to win your bet to receive the promotion. Go to BetMGM.com/YAHOOVIP to get started. New BetMGM customers only. Must be 21+. AZ, CO, IA, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY only. Terms apply. Please gamble responsibly.