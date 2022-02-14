The Boston Celtics currently possess 10 traded player exceptions, and these are all of them

Traded player exceptions (TPEs) — the “coupon” that allows teams to complete a non-simultaneous trade months after the first players end up being dealt into another team’s cap space — are increasingly an important tool in today’s NBA, and the Boston Celtics have been one of the league’s most frequent and creative users of TPEs as a team-building tool in recent years.

And at the 2022 NBA trade deadline, the team created several new TPEs to add to their rolling collection of trade exceptions, good for a year in most circumstances (the pandemic upset that a bit), several of which could be put to use by Boston this coming offseason.

Let’s take a quick look at the TPEs Boston has to work with — and for how long.

Moses Brown TPE – $500,000 (expires June 27, 2022)

Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Kemba Walker TPE- $1,024,467 (expires May 17, 2022)

(Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Tristan Thompson TPE – $1,440,549 (expires July 7, 2022)

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Enes Freedom TPE – $1,669,178 (expires Feb. 10, 2023)

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Bruno Fernando TPE – $1,782,621 (expires Feb. 10, 2023)

(AP Photo/John Locher)

PJ Dozier TPE – $1,910,860 (expires Feb. 10, 2023)

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Bol Bol TPE – $2,161,152 (expires Feb. 10, 2023)

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Dennis Schroder TPE – $5,890,000 (expires Feb. 10, 2023)

Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Juancho Hernangomez TPE – $6,907,815 (expires Jan. 19 ,2023)

Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

Evan Fournier TPE – $17,142,857 (expires July 18, 2022)

David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire.

