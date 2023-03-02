‘The Book of Clarence’ Eyes Fall Theatrical Release From Sony – The Hamden Journal

Sony has just dated Legendary’s Jeymes Samuel’s Biblical-time set feature The Book of Clarence for Sept. 22 this year.

Inspired by classic Hollywood epics set in biblical times, The Book of Clarence tells the tale of “Clarence,” a down on his luck denizen of Jerusalem embarking on a misguided attempt to capitalize on the rise of celebrity and influence of the Messiah for his own personal gain – a journey that leads him on an exploration of the idea of faith and to a highly unexpected path of his own. We hear the movie isn’t a faith-based one.

Sony had a nice adult title in The Woman King which worked last September by opening to $19M and finaled at $67M U.S./Canada and $92.4M WW.

The Book of Clarence is directed, written, produced and composed by multi-hyphenate, BAFTA winner Samuel. He’s also producing the film alongside James Lassiter, Tendo Nagenda and Shawn ‘Jay-Z’ Carter. Garrett Grant is serving as executive producer.

The Legendary Pictures film will re-team Samuel with Academy Award nominee LaKeith Stanfield in the title role as well as Omar Sy, RJ Cyler, BAFTA winner and Oscar® nominee Benedict Cumberbatch, BAFTA winner James McAvoy, Anna Diop, Teyana Taylor, BAFTA nominee David Oyelowo, Oscar and BAFTA nominee Alfre Woodard and Oscar nominee Marianne Jean-Baptiste. Additional cast includes Caleb McLaughlin, Babs Olusanmokun, Eric Kofi-Abrefa, Nicholas Pinnock, BAFTA winner Micheal Ward, Chase Dillon, Tom Glynn-Carney and Tom Vaughan-Lawlor.

Already dated for that date is Lionsgate’s The Expendables 4, an untitled DC release from Warner Bros and Searchlight’s Taika Waititi directed title Next Goal Wins.