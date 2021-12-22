‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Premiere Screening Event Postponed Due To Covid – The Hamden Journal

The Hamden Journal has confirmed that Disney+’s red carpet Hollywood premiere for Star Wars spinoff series The Book of Boba Fett has been delayed from Jan. 4 at the El Capitan Theatre to Feb. 8. This is all because of Covid concerns in the face of the spiking Omicron variant.

The show debuts on the streamer on Dec. 29, and the delayed premiere will celebrate the season finale instead.

Expected guests were Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy and Ming-Na Wen, with more to be announced in the future.

Variety first had the news about the premiere postponement for The Book of Boba Fett.

Earlier this week because of Omicron, Hollywood events canceled including the Palm Springs International Film Festival in-person awards gala, and BAFTA tea party. AFI Awards luncheon is postponed, but the Critics Choice Awards on Jan. 9 will remain a live telecast.