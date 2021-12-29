‘The Book of Boba Fett’ finally answers one of ‘Star Wars’ fans’ biggest questions

Temura Morrison stars as Boba Fett on “The Book of Boba Fett.”Lucasfilm

“The Book of Boba Fett” debuted on Disney+ on Wednesday and it almost immediately answered a lingering question in the “Star Wars” saga: How did Boba Fett escape the Sarlacc pit?

In 1983’s “Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi,” Fett fell screaming into the wide mouth of a Sarlacc, a massive creature nestled in the sand of Luke Skywalker’s home planet of Tatooine.

Remember when Han Solo accidentally knocked Fett flying into the air into the belly of a Sarlacc? Tough break.Lucasfilm

Long thought dead, fans shockingly learned on season two of “The Mandalorian” that the bounty hunter was alive. However, no explanation was given for his miraculous escape.

In a flashback at the start of “The Book of Boba Fett,” we go back in time to see just how Fett, played by Temuera Morrison, made his great escape.

Honestly? The bounty hunter made it look pretty simple.

Stuck in the belly of the beast, Fett awakes to find a less lucky fallen Stormtrooper nearby. Fett takes a drag from the oxygen outfitting the trooper before punching his way through the belly of the beast and lighting it up with his flamethrower gauntlet. Pretty handy.

Things are looking grim, but there’s a reason this guy is Boba Fett. No Sarlacc stomach can hold him.Lucasfilm

The scene then cuts to show Fett fight his way out of the sand.

Episode director and series producer Robert Rodriguez delivers a gorgeous shot of Boba Fett successfully escaping the Sarlacc Pit.Lucasfilm

Exhausted, Fett passes out, which, unfortunately, is not what you want to do on Tatooine.

A group of pesky Jawa comes upon him and steals his gear before he can fight back. The scene succinctly answers why we see Fett in “The Mandalorian” without his iconic gear. We know from that series that the Jawas eventually pawned it off to Cobb Vanth (Timothy Olyphant).

Though we now have a definitive answer about Fett’s survival, die-hard fans knew a few answers to the bounty hunter’s survival decades ago.

According to Movieweb.com, 1983’s “Star Wars” issue No. 81 offered an alternate explanation for Fett’s escape. The Sarlacc simply (and conveniently) spit him up.

Another story, 1996’s “A Barve Like That: The Tale of Boba Fett” had Fett similarly wake up in the Sarlacc’s stomach and trapped in his tentacles. That’s somewhat similar to “The Book of Boba Fett.” In the book, Fett used telepathy to communicate with others in the beast’s belly. Fett’s jetpack explodes and the bounty hunter uses grenades to escape the Sarlacc.

Neither the comic or book are considered canon anymore since Disney purchased Lucasfilm in 2012. It’s clear that, at the least, the 1996 story offered some inspiration to the pilot.

The rest of the premiere goes back and forth between the past and present.

Temura Morrison and Ming-Na Wen star as Boba Fett and Fennec Shand on “The Book of Boba Fett.”Lucasfilm

In the present, Fett, with Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) at his side, is getting settled into his new digs at Jabba the Hutt’s Palace where he’s now seen as the premiere crime lord of Tatooine. While most welcome Fett’s rule, it doesn’t seem like everyone’s a fan of him taking over.

In the past, we get caught up on where Fett has been all this time. He went from being stripped of his bounty gear to becoming a slave to a group of Tusken Raiders, the sand people of Tatooine. By the episode’s end, Fett finally gains their trust.

It seems like these two timelines will continue to play out throughout the first season and, perhaps, eventually meet up in the present.

