The Boeing 737 Crash Isn’t Worrying the Market. How We Know.

A plane crash in China has clearly shaken investor confidence in Boeing. Shares dropped. But the rest of the aerospace supply chain is holding up better, which could mean the crash won’t drag down the industry like two deadly crashes of Boeing’s MAX model a few years ago.

A Boeing (ticker: BA) 738-800 jet operated by China Eastern Airlines crashed Monday in the mountains on a domestic flight. The model was the prior version of the 737 dubbed Next Generation, or NG. The MAX jets were grounded worldwide from March 2019 through…