‘The Bob’s Burgers Movie’ Gets Hulu Premiere Date – The Hamden Journal

20th Century Studios said today that its animated comedy The Bob’s Burgers Movie will debut on Hulu and HBO Max in the U.S. on July 12, coming to Disney+ under the Star banner in territories including Canada (July 12), European (excluding Poland), the Middle East and Africa (July 13). The film will premiere on Star+ in Latin America on July 20. The studio also today unveiled a scene from the film, featuring the song “Sunny Side Up Summer”—in support of its release. (Watch the clip below.)

Arriving in U.S. theatres on May 27, The Bob’s Burgers Movie is a musical genre-bender based on Fox’s Emmy-winning series, Bob’s Burgers, which will return for its 13th season this fall. The story begins when a ruptured water main creates an enormous sinkhole right in front of the Belcher family’s hamburger joint Bob’s Burgers, blocking the entrance indefinitely and ruining the Belchers’ plans for a successful summer. While Bob (H. Jon Benjamin) and Linda (John Roberts) struggle to keep the business afloat, the kids try to solve a mystery that could save their family’s restaurant. As the dangers mount, these underdogs help each other find hope and fight to get back behind the counter, where they belong.

Series creator Loren Bouchard directed The Bob’s Burgers Movie with Bernard Derriman, from his and Nora Smith’s script. The film also features the voices of Kristen Schaal, Dan Mintz, Eugene Mirman, Larry Murphy, Zach Galifianakis and Kevin Kline. Bouchard, Smith and Janelle Momary served as its producers.

“We’re so happy that the fans have been able to find us and watch us and binge us as much as they want on Hulu,” said Bouchard with reference to the series. “Our fantasy is that we have to send over a new copy of the Bob’s movie to Hulu because their copy gets all worn out from people watching it so much.”

The Bob’s Burgers Movie is just one of of the major titles streaming as part of Hulu’s “Get the Big Screen on Your Screen” summer film campaign, which also includes the premieres of The Princess, Not Okay, Prey and many more. Other upcoming releases from 20th Century Studios include the drama Amsterdam with Anya Taylor-Joy, James Cameron’s long-awaited Avatar sequel Avatar: The Way of Water and the Romeo and Juliet reimagining, Rosaline.