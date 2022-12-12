The Black List 2022 Topped By Catherine Schetina’s ‘Pure’ – Full List – The Hamden Journal

Refresh for updates…Screenwriter Catherine Schetina has topped the 2022 Black List — the annual roundup of Hollywood’s most-liked unproduced screenplays — with her script, Pure.
Unveiled on Monday morning, the 2022 Black List consists of 74 scripts by 80 writers, which were selected by 300+ film executives. Among the titles selected are films on such notable figures as John Madden, alleged alien abductees Barney and Betty Hill, Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps, country icon Dolly Parton, escape artist Harry Houdini, GOP strategist Lee Atwater, It’s a Wonderful Life collaborators Frank Capra and Jimmy Stewart, tabloid talk show host Jerry Springer, and pop star Britney Spears .
The synopsis for Pure, which led the list with 25 votes, is as follows: Obsessed with food purity, Hannah’s trip to her sister’s destination wedding descends into madness when she contracts a mysterious foodborne illness that threatens to destroy her from within. Burn Later Productions is aboard to produce the pic. Schetina is repped by Jon Hersh at Housefire Management.
Elad Ziv and Haley Bartels tied for second place with their respective scripts Court 17 and Pumping Black, which received 22 votes apiece. Jean Kyoung Frazier’s Pizza Girl came in third with 21. Check back a little later this morning for our usual scorecard, ranking the presence of agencies and management companies on the list.
Since The Black List’s founding in 2005, more than 440 of its selected screenplays have been produced, grossing over $30 billion in box office worldwide. Black List pics have won 54 Academy Awards from 267 nominations, including four of the last 12 Best Picture Oscars and 11 of the last 28 Best Screenplay Oscars. Notable titles previously named in the industry survey include Slumdog Millionaire, Argo, The King’s Speech, Spotlight, Free Guy, Queen & Slim, I, Tonya, All the Money in the World, Bird Box, The Post and Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Topping last year’s Black List was Daniel Jackson’s comedic script Cauliflower about an ambitious high school wrestler, under the cruel guidance of a mysterious coach, who struggles to become a state champion while battling a bizarre infection in his ear that both makes him dominant in his sport and threatens his sanity. Titles off of the 2021 list that are in the process of being made include Alex Convery’s Air Jordan, Justin Kuritzkes’ Challengers and Dennis Rodman’s 48 Hours in Vegas from screenwriter Jordan VanDina.
The Black List is presented in order of voting mentions, with additional information provided on writer representation, as well as financiers and producers in the mix, if applicable. View the 2022 edition below.
25
PURE
Catherine Schetina
Obsessed with food purity, Hannah’s trip to her sister’s destination wedding descends into madness when she contracts a mysterious foodborne illness that threatens to destroy her from within.
MANAGEMENT: HOUSEFIRE MANAGEMENT
MANAGERS: JON HERSH
PRODUCERS: BURN LATER PRODUCTIONS
22
COURT 17
Elad Ziv
An over-the-hill tennis pro, trying to salvage her career, finds herself stuck playing the first round of the US Open over and over again against one of the top players in the world. The only way to stop the loop is to win the match, a seemingly impossible task due to how overmatched she is.
MANAGEMENT: BELLEVUE PRODUCTIONS
MANAGERS: JOHN ZAOZIRNY
PRODUCERS: BIG SWELL PRODUCTIONS
PUMPING BLACK
Haley Bartels
A desperate cyclist and his charismatic new team doctor concoct a dangerous training program in order to win the Tour de France. But as the race progresses and jealous teammates, suspicious authorities, and the racer’s own paranoia close in, they must take increasingly dark measures to protect both his secret and his lead.
AGENCY: CAA
AGENTS: BRANDON FINKELSTEIN, RUBY KAYE, JOE MANN
MANAGEMENT: GRANDVIEW
MANAGERS: JOSEPH CAVALIER, SAM WARREN
PRODUCERS: MIMI CAVE, SHINY PENNY, SEBASTIAN STAN
21
PIZZA GIRL
Jean Kyoung Frazier
An 18-year-old pregnant pizza delivery girl falls into an obsession with a stay-at-home mother who is new to the neighborhood.
AGENCY: WME
AGENTS: JILL GILLETT, ERICA LING, BRETT ROSEN, ABE COHEN HOFFING
MANAGEMENT: GRANDVIEW
MANAGERS: ERICK MENDOZA, GABRIELLE LEWIS
PRODUCERS: AMY LO, INDIAN PAINTBRUSH, LUCKYCHAP
20
BEACHWOOD
Briggs Watkins & Wes Watkins
Shunned by elite society as a member of the gig economy, a sociopathic dog walker infiltrates an exclusive L.A. community with designs of reaching the top of the neighborhood’s social ladder.
MANAGEMENT: EMPIRICAL EVIDENCE
MANAGERS: DERRICK EPPICH, DAN SECO
PRODUCERS: BIRCHALL ENTERTAINMENT, DAVID KAPLAN, EMPIRICAL EVIDENCE
19
A GUY GOES TO THERAPY
Shane Mack
When an emotionally stunted townie with no direction is left by his longtime girlfriend, he has no choice but to turn to an option he would have never considered: Therapy. As a result, his entire existence is thrown into flux and his life gets a whole lot worse before it can get better. AGENCY: VERVE
AGENTS: PARKER DAVIS, ADAM LEVINE, NOAH LIEBMILLER, CHRIS NORIEGA
PRODUCERS: DANE ECKERLE
MADDEN
Cambron Clark
After being forced into retirement by the Oakland Raiders, fiery former NFL head coach John Madden teams up with a mild-mannered Harvard programmer to rewrite his fading legacy by building the world’s first football video game. Based on a true story.
AGENCY: CAA
AGENTS: ANGELA DALLAS, PAIGE HOLTZMAN, BRIAN KEND
MANAGEMENT: EPICENTER
MANAGERS: JARROD MURRAY
FINANCIER: AMAZON
PRODUCERS: ESCAPE ARTISTS, JONATHAN SHUKAT
18
DYING FOR YOU
Travis Braun
A low-level worker on a spaceship run by a dark god must steal the most powerful weapon in the universe to save his workplace crush.
AGENCY: UTA
AGENTS: CHARLES FERRARO
MANAGEMENT: ECHO LAKE ENTERTAINMENT
MANAGERS: MATTHEW HORWITZ, KEGAN SCHELL, AMOTZ ZAKAI
SANG FROID
Michael Basha
After a botched delivery of fresh blood, a world weary vampire and a pregnant nurse team up to rob a hospital of their supply.
MANAGEMENT: RAIN MANAGEMENT
MANAGERS: MATT ROSEN
PRODUCERS: 1.21 PRODUCTIONS
17
BABY BOOM
Jack Waz
When her sister’s gender reveal party triggers the apocalypse, a woman and her husband have to prove to themselves, and the world, that they’re responsible enough to save it.
AGENCY: UTA
AGENTS: ALEX RINCON
MANAGEMENT: FOURTH WALL
MANAGERS: RUSSELL HOLLANDER
PRODUCERS: ANONYMOUS CONTENT, MARK WATERS
JAMBUSTERS
Filipe Coutinho
A mystery about what paper jams can teach us about life. After an inexperienced detective starts investigating a death at the Paper Jam department of a major corporation on the verge of its centennial, she unwittingly embarks on a life-altering spiritual journey that unearths her small town’s dark secrets.
MANAGEMENT: RAIN MANAGEMENT
MANAGERS: MATT ROSEN
WHITE MOUNTAINS
Becky Leigh & Mario Kyprianou
After an interracial couple in the 1960s has a horrifying encounter with a UFO, they set out to discover if it actually happened, or if it is just a case of folie à deux–madness for two. Based on the true story of Barney and Betty Hill.
MANAGEMENT: ECHO LAKE ENTERTAINMENT
MANAGERS: TRENT HUBBARD, BRITTANY KAHAN WARD
FINANCIER: NETFLIX
PRODUCERS: HIGHER GROUND
16
GOAT
Zack Akers & Skip Bronkie
A promising first-round draft pick is invited to train at the private compound of the team’s legendary but aging quarterback. Over one week, the rising star witnesses the horrific lengths his hero will go to to stay at the top of his game.
AGENCY: WME
AGENTS: ERIC DARNELL, BEN DAVIS, MEYASH PRABHU
FINANCIER: UNIVERSAL
PRODUCERS: MONKEYPAW PRODUCTIONS
RESURFACED
Alyssa Ross
After Michael Phelps cements his status as the greatest Olympian of all time, he struggles to build a life and identity for himself outside the pool.
MANAGEMENT: BELLEVUE PRODUCTIONS
MANAGERS: KATE SHARP
PRODUCERS: 21 LAPS ENTERTAINMENT, RELIGION OF SPORTS
15
OH THE HUMANITY
Gillian Weeks
A dark comedy about the Hindenburg Disaster; or, the mostly true story about one of the biggest fuckups in history, the assholes who tried to cover it up, and the female gossip reporter who made some Nazis very angry.
AGENCY: GERSH
AGENTS: VERN CO, SANDRA LUCCHESI
MANAGEMENT: ENTERTAINMENT 360
MANAGERS: MARC MOUNIER, GEOFF SHAEVITZ
PRODUCERS: 21 LAPS ENTERTAINMENT
THERE YOU ARE
Brooke Baker
When a non-confrontational playwright loses her engagement ring, she must travel through Italy to get it back with a man who was supposed to be just a one-night stand, discussing love and lying along the way.
AGENCY: CAA
AGENTS: OLIVE BLAUSTEIN, CHRIS LICATA
MANAGEMENT: GRANDVIEW
MANAGERS: GABRIELLE LEWIS, BENJAMIN ROWE
PRODUCERS: CHIPPYTEA FILMS
VIVA MEXICO
Miguel Flatow
When a washed-up superhero gets betrayed by a Mexican government, he must lead a populist social movement to fight the Narcos, topple the government, and free the people.
AGENCY: CAA
AGENTS: FERNANDA BUZO, CRYSTAL CAICEDO, MICHAEL GORDON, KATIE LANER
MANAGEMENT: RAIN MANAGEMENT
MANAGERS: JONATHAN BARUCH, MATT ROSEN
14
COLORS OF AUTHORITY
Kevin Sheridan
Escaping his father’s shadow, James Sexton, the son of a Sheriff in Alabama joins the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department with lofty ambitions of one day becoming Sheriff himself. But these dreams quickly sour when he realizes that the department he serves is mired in corruption and a systemic culture of moral depravity. At war with powerful figureheads within the department, threats of death looming from all sides, James betrays the department’s code of silence in order to incriminate his father’s close friend, Sheriff Lee Baca. This is based on a true story.
MANAGEMENT: BELLEVUE PRODUCTIONS
MANAGERS: JOHN ZAOZIRNY
PRODUCERS: STAR THROWER ENTERTAINMENT
THE MIDNIGHT POOL
Jonathan Easley
Burdened by the loss of his wife to a suicide cult, an embittered investigative journalist infiltrates an elite secret society, only to find something far more sinister.
AGENCY: GERSH
AGENTS: DAVE ALEXANDER
MANAGEMENT: TRACTION
MANAGERS: ZAK KRISTOFEK, JASON TAMASCO
PRODUCERS: TRACTION
THEY CAME FROM A BROKEN WORLD
Vanessa Block
The year is 1955. The small town of Boon Falls has provided a local forest as refuge to aliens fleeing their war-torn planet. When Mia–young woman dealing with the trauma of her mother’s death–stumbles upon an Alien woman who needs her help, a series of haunting revelations in the refugee forest leads her to an unimaginable truth.
AGENCY: VERVE
AGENTS: BRYAN BESSER, ROSS PUTMAN, VIVIANE TELIO
MANAGEMENT: SUGAR23
MANAGERS: SUKEE CHEW, MEREDITH WECHTER
PRODUCERS: MAD CHANCE
13
DUMB BLONDE
Todd Bartels & Lou Howe
The origin story of Dolly Parton, following her rise through the male-dominated music scene of late 1960s Nashville.
MANAGEMENT: MOSAIC
MANAGERS: CULLEN CONLY, EMILY ROSE
PIKESVILLE SWEEP
Brendan McHugh
After a young, newly widowed janitor in a small mining village is unexpectedly elected Mayor, she navigates a new relationship with a mysterious man from the city and tries to determine how to use her new position of power to confront the corruption that has plagued the town for years.
AGENCY: VERVE
AGENTS: MATTHEW DOYLE, ROSS PUTNAM, VIVIANE TELIO
MANAGEMENT: RAIN MANAGEMENT
MANAGERS: MATT ROSEN
WILD
Michael Burgner
A young woman is determined to protect a thief on the run when he holes up in her small town, even if it means revealing a darker, more violent secret of her own.
MANAGEMENT: SUGAR23
MANAGERS: SUKEE CHEW
PRODUCERS: SUKEE CHEW
12
CLEMENTINE
David L. Williams
Set in real time, a Colombian mother barely escapes a pawn shop shootout and goes on the run from her violent ex-husband, a terrifying mob boss, and a bloodthirsty hitwoman sent to collect an overdue debt, all while trying to keep her diabetic daughter safe.
AGENCY: VERVE
AGENTS: ROBERTO LARIOS, NOAH LIEBMILLER, NICKY MOHEBBI, ROSS PUTNAM
MANAGEMENT: GRAMERCY PARK ENTERTAINMENT
MANAGERS: MITCHELL BENDERSKY, SCOTT HALLE
PRODUCERS: PAPERCLIP LTD.
FOG OF WAR
Peter Haig
When a retired war journalist returns to the outpost where her son was stationed to investigate the mysterious circumstances surrounding his death, she uncovers unspeakable horrors. MANAGEMENT: ENTERTAINMENT 360
MANAGERS: KATHLEEN DOW, MARC MOUNIER, GEOFF SHAEVITZ
JINGLE BELL HEIST
Abby McDonald
At the height of the holiday season, two strangers team up to rob one of New York’s most famous department stores while accidentally falling in love.
AGENCY: CAA
AGENTS: SUE CARLS
MANAGEMENT: EXILE ENTERTAINMENT
MANAGERS: GARY UNGAR
FINANCIER: ACE ENTERTAINMENT
PRODUCERS: ACE ENTERTAINMENT
LET’S GO AGAIN
Colin Bannon
When her domineering director makes her film the same scene 148 times on the final night of an exhausting shoot, actress Annie Long must fight to keep her own sanity as she tries to decipher what is real, and what is part of his twisted game.
AGENCY: VERVE
AGENTS: PARKER DAVIS, ADAM LEVINE
MANAGEMENT: SUGAR23
MANAGERS: SUKEE CHEW
PRODUCERS: SCRAP PAPER PICTURES, SUKEE CHEW
THE AMERICANO
Nico Bellamy & Chase Pestano
An everyday guy who accidentally starts working as a barista inside the CIA headquarters building gets lured into a spy mission by a beautiful secret agent, known only to him as Caramel Macchiato.
AGENCY: GERSH
AGENTS: DAVE ALEXANDER
MANAGEMENT: ZERO GRAVITY MANAGEMENT
MANAGERS: MATT DI PAOLO
PRODUCERS: BROKEN ROAD PRODUCTIONS
THE BOY HOUDINI
Matthew Tennant
New York, 1889. When young street urchin and aspiring magician Harry Houdini discovers a mysterious puzzle-box, he must use his talent for illusion and escape to unlock the box’s powerful secrets and keep it from the hands of a vengeful occult sorcerer hot on his tail.
MANAGEMENT: ECHO LAKE ENTERTAINMENT
MANAGERS: NICK ARMSTEIN, KARA HUME, KEGAN SCHELL
PRODUCERS: IAN BRYCE PRODUCTIONS, OLIVE BRIDGE
11
MATCH CUT
Will Lowell
While filming on location in Rome, a movie stuntman is mistaken for an infamous assassin, leading to 48 hours of madness as he’s chased through the city by both gangsters and police.
AGENCY: GERSH
AGENTS: ERIC GARFINKEL, DANNY TOTH
MANAGEMENT: GRANDVIEW
MANAGERS: HARRY LENGSFIELD, SAM WARREN
PRODUCERS: CONCORDIA
MEGA ACTION HIT
Sean Tidwell
After Hollywood’s leading action star hits his head on set and wakes up thinking he’s a real-life action hero, he embarks on an international mission to track down a real stolen nuke before it’s too late.
AGENCY: VERVE
AGENTS: KYLE JENSEN, SARA NESTOR
PRODUCERS: DIBONAVENTURA PICTURES
SEMPTER MATERNUS
Laura Kosann
On a private island off San Francisco, a nanny goes to work for a mother who is one of America’s most powerful tech entrepreneurs. Things slowly begin to devolve as the mother’s hyper-monitoring and surveillance become suffocating.
AGENCY: CAA
AGENTS: ALBERT LEE, STEPHANIE SMALLING
MANAGEMENT: HEROES AND VILLAINS ENTERTAINMENT
MANAGERS: CHRIS COGGINS
SUBVERSION
Andrew Ferguson
When her family is abducted, a disgraced submariner must pilot a narco submarine to its destination in less than eight hours or her husband and daughter will be killed.
AGENCY: CAA
AGENTS: MATT MARTIN, PJ PICON
MANAGEMENT: WRIT LARGE
MANAGERS: MICHAEL CLAASSEN
TOTAL LANDSCAPING
Woody Bess
A day in the life of the employees of Four Seasons Total Landscaping and its neighboring businesses on November 7th, 2020: the day an average, working-class strip mall in East Philadelphia became the focal point of the most divisive presidential election in American History.
MANAGEMENT: BELLEVUE PRODUCTIONS
MANAGERS: JEFF PORTNOY
10
CHEAT DAY
Emma Dudley
When a young woman in a decade-long heterosexual relationship realizes she needs to explore her bisexuality, she and her boyfriend institute a “Cheat Day”: 24 hours in which they can do whatever–ìand whomever–before deciding whether to get engaged or break up.
AGENCY: UTA
AGENTS: FAITH BROWN, AMANDA JO SMITH
MANAGEMENT: WRIT LARGE
MANAGERS: LAUREN DINELEY
PRODUCERS: GREY MATTER PRODUCTIONS
GOING FOR TWO
Kevin Arnovitz
An openly gay NFL quarterback finds his meticulously-planned life upended on and off the field when he falls for a charming high school teacher during the most important season of his career
MANAGEMENT: HEROES AND VILLAINS ENTERTAINMENT
MANAGERS: AARON LIPSETT
FINANCIER: VILLAGE ROADSHOW
POPULAR
Marley Schneier
GOP strategist Lee Atwater won the presidency for George H.W. Bush in 1988, and his campaign changed politics forever–and gave him the worst reputation in America. Now, Lee is on his deathbed, and he needs to tell God his side of the story…before it’s too late.
AGENCY: VERVE
AGENTS: MATTHEW DOYLE, NOAH LIEBMILLER, SARA NESTOR
MANAGEMENT: WRIT LARGE
MANAGERS: LAUREN DINELEY
RAVENSWOOD
Evan Enderle
To save her friend, a maid in a decaying manor must unravel the secrets of its inhabitants while confronting spirits, her own terrifying abilities and the very real horrors of Depression-era America lurking outside the door.
PRODUCERS: DIVIDE/CONQUER, WHIT’S ENDE
THE HOUSE IN THE CROOKED FOREST
Ian Shorr
A mother and her young son fleeing Nazi-occupied Poland are forced to take shelter from a blizzard in an isolated manor, where they discover the Nazis may be the least of their worries.
AGENCY: UTA
AGENTS: EMERSON DAVIS, CHARLES FERRARO
MANAGEMENT: BELLEVUE PRODUCTIONS
MANAGERS: JOHN ZAOZIRNY
PRODUCERS: ANDREW LAUREN PRODUCTIONS, AUTOMATIK, BELLEVUE PRODUCTIONS
THE PACK
Rose Gilroy
A group of documentarians braves the remote wilderness of Alaska in an effort to save a nearly extinct species of wolves. When the crew is brought back together at a prestigious awards ceremony, tensions flare as a deadly truth threatens to unravel their work. The team lived through the harsh elements of the wild but will a secret they share survive the night?
AGENCY: UTA
AGENTS: LUCAS BARNES, HOUSTON COSTA, RICH KLUBECK
MANAGEMENT: MOSAIC
MANAGERS: PAUL NELSON, JOHN TYNAN
FINANCIER: 30WEST
PRODUCERS: JENNIFER FOX
VITUS
Julian Wayser
In 1518, a Dancing Plague overtook the city of Strasbourg in the Holy Roman Empire. Hundreds of people danced themselves to death over the course of a summer and no one knows why. Encircling medieval medicine, the uncanny, and the origins of mass hysteria, Vitus is a wildly visual exploration of a crucial (but little-known) moment in European history.
MANAGEMENT: ENTERTAINMENT 360
MANAGERS: KATHLEEN DOW, MARC MOUNIER
PRODUCERS: SARAH BORCH-JACOBSON, REBECCA DAYAN, KILLER FILMS
WHAT WE BECOME
Amy Jo Johnson
A successful author/wife/mother plans a trip to a bucolic island to crack her next book and finds herself in a surprising situation.
AGENCY: UTA
AGENTS: FAITH BROWN, ZOE PRINCE, BEC SMITH
MANAGEMENT: ENTERTAINMENT 360
MANAGERS: GEOFF SHAEVITZ
WHO MADE THE POTATO SALAD?
Kyle Drew
A family’s Christmas dinner goes awry when a xenomorphic demon starts to duplicate and imitate each member of the family. What does it want? To show them their greatest fears.
AGENCY: VERVE
AGENTS: PARKER DAVIS, KYLE JENSEN
MANAGEMENT: REJ ENTERTAINMENT
MANAGERS: ADAM REJWAN
9
IT’S A WONDERFUL STORY
Alexandra Tran
In the aftermath of WWII, a traumatized Frank Capra and Jimmy Stewart use the making of IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE to attempt to find a way back into normalcy.
AGENCY: APA
AGENTS: DANNY ALEXANDER, HALLE MARINER, ADAM PERRY
MANAGEMENT: BELLEVUE PRODUCTIONS
MANAGERS: KATE SHARP
THE SISTERS
Alexander Thompson
Identical twins Aurora and Gabrielle live in a secluded commune where all twins are raised knowing that in adolescence, one of the two of them will abruptly turn into a terrifying monster. Discovering the full truth of their situation one fateful night, the sisters plot their escape into an outside world they know little about.
MANAGEMENT: CIRCLE OF CONFUSION
MANAGERS: JOSH DOVE
8
AN OAKLAND HOLIDAY
Yudho Aditya & Emma Dudley
When a neglected and lonely Southeast Asian Princess goes undercover in an Oakland high school to live out her dream of being a normal teen, she discovers that happy endings come with many hard lessons about life, love, and humility.
AGENCY: UTA (DUDLEY)
AGENTS: FAITH BROWN, AMANDA JO SMITH (DUDLEY)
MANAGEMENT: WRIT LARGE
MANAGERS: MATT DARTNELL (ADITYA)/LAUREN DINELEY (DUDLEY)
PRODUCERS: MUNIKA LAY
BETTER LUCK NEXT TIME
Kristen Tepper
Two best friends run a successful underground service taking womens’ toxic exes on humiliating dates, but their friendship is put to the ultimate test when an old mark plots his revenge.
I LOVE YOU NOW AND FOREVER
Robert Machoian
After exhausting all financial options to save their dying daughter, Frank and Abby are forced into a final act of desperation: rob a local bank.
AGENCY: WME
AGENTS: ROBERT NEWMAN
MANAGEMENT: MOSAIC
MANAGERS: JEREMY BERNEY, CULLEN CONLY
PRODUCERS: HAPPY FRIDAY PRODUCTIONS, BEN STILLMAN
JERRY!
Greg Roque
One man ran what was declared to be the worst TV show of all-time. Responsible for the degradation of American society. All while topping Oprah in the ratings. This is the over the top, insane true story of how Jerry Springer went from ambitious young attorney, to the Mayor of Cincinnati, to the undisputed King of Trash TV. And along the way, accidentally helping to create the world we live in today.
MANAGEMENT: BELLEVUE PRODUCTIONS
MANAGERS: ZACK ZUCKER
POP
James Morosini
A kid blackmails his favorite pop star into being his best friend.
AGENCY: VERVE
AGENTS: PARKER DAVIS, MATTHEW DOYLE, IVANA MARTINEZ, ROSS PUTMAN, JR RINGER
MANAGEMENT: ANONYMOUS CONTENT
MANAGERS: TRENT ANDERSON, JOE BELLO, RYAN CUNNINGHAM, KAMI PUTNAM-HEIST
PRODUCERS: INVENTION STUDIOS
THE DEMOLITION EXPERT
Colin Bannon
Blasting out of prison after being double crossed by the Mastermind of a heist, a Demolition Expert uses his genius with explosives to enact revenge on the Caper Crew who set him up while simultaneously picking up the pieces of his personal life.
AGENCY: VERVE
AGENTS: PARKER DAVIS, ADAM LEVINE
MANAGEMENT: SUGAR23
MANAGERS: SUKEE CHEW
PRODUCERS: SUKEE CHEW
THE HOMESTEAD
Bradley Kaaya Jr.
A troubled bi-racial, inner-city teen is sent to live with his white, conservative grandfather on his ranch for the summer. Things take a turn when the two are forced to overcome their generational and racial differences while defending the ranch from a ruthless, backcountry gang.
AGENCY: APA
AGENTS: CHRIS RIDENHOUR, DAVID SAUNDERS, LUCY TASHMAN
MANAGEMENT: BELLEVUE PRODUCTIONS
MANAGERS: JOHN ZAOZIRNY, ZACK ZUCKER
PRODUCERS: STORY IN THE SKY
THE TWELVE DANCING PRINCESSES
Becca Gleason
A horror thriller spin on the Brothers Grimm fairytale in which 12 female college students fight against a group of dude bros trying to take over their female-only space.
AGENCY: CAA
AGENTS: ANGELA DALLAS, ANNA JINKS, ELLEN JONES, JACQUIE KATZ, STEPHANIE SMALLING, WILL WATKINS
MANAGEMENT: NAVIGATION MEDIA GROUP
MANAGERS: JAMES ENGLE
PRODUCERS: HAPPY FRIDAY PRODUCTIONS
UNDO
Will Simmons
A down-on-his-luck former getaway driver comes into possession of a mysterious watch that allows the user to go back in time by one minute. As he starts to uncover its uses and gets pulled into one last heist by his former crew, a dangerous group after the technology gets on his tail and will stop at nothing to get the watch back.
AGENCY: CAA
AGENTS: BRYANT BARILE, JON CASSIR
MANAGEMENT: GRANDVIEW
MANAGERS: FAISAL KANAN, JEREMY PLATT
PRODUCERS: BEAU FLYNN
WEARY RIDE THE BELMONTS
Josh Corbin
After staging his death many years ago, an aging gunslinger is forced to reunite with his outlaw daughter during the dying days of the west.
AGENCY: PARADIGM
AGENTS: ETHAN NEALE, MATT SNOW
MANAGEMENT: WRIT LARGE
MANAGERS: NOAH ROSEN
PRODUCERS: DIBONAVENTURA PICTURES
7
42.6 YEARS
Seth Reiss
After waking up from a failed experimental lifesaving procedure in which he was cryogenically frozen for 42.6 years, a young man realizes he wants his ex-girlfriend back. He’ll have to overcome the fact that while he hasn’t aged a day, she’s lived an entire life without him.
AGENCY: UTA
AGENTS: GREG CAVIC, ALEX RINCON
MANAGEMENT: BRILLSTEIN ENTERTAINMENT PARTNERS
MANAGERS: BRAD PETRIGALA, TIM SARKES
PRODUCERS: PARTY OVER HERE
BREAK POINT
Zachary Joel Johnson
Courted by colleges and sponsors alike, a burnt-out tennis prodigy fights to maintain dominance against her Academy rival as she hurtles toward the existential decision of turning Pro–a choice that will force her to double down on her dream or walk away from the future she’s fought for.
MANAGEMENT: WRIT LARGE
MANAGERS: MICHAEL CLAASSEN
CARAVAN
Lindsay Michel
During the Tang Dynasty, a young Persian woman joins a Silk Road caravan to solve the mystery of her father’s disappearance‚ but must fight for survival when her fellow travelers realize there is a shapeshifting demon hiding in their midst.
AGENCY: WME
AGENTS: CONNOR ARMSTRONG
MANAGEMENT: BELLEVUE PRODUCTIONS
MANAGERS: KATE SHARP
GATHER THE ASHES
Vikash Shankar
Two brothers, Dev and Siddharth, hope to break free of London’s foster care system when they inherit their estranged family’s old farmhouse in India, but they find something sinister lies in the roots of their family tree as they attempt to discover their past.
HIMBO
Jason Hellerman
A naive male stripper attempting to start his life over finds himself in the crosshairs of his boss’ increasingly violent divorce.
IT’S BRITNEY, BITCH
Cerina Aragones
A dramatic and musical character study of global pop icon Britney Spears, leading up to her very public unraveling at a Tarzana hair salon, and her recent courtroom victory to win her freedom back.
MANAGEMENT: HOUSEFIRE MANAGEMENT
MANAGERS: JON HERSH
PRODUCERS: SELECT FILMS
LIFE OF THE PARTY
Julie Mandel Folly & Hannah Murphy
In this contemporary reimagining of Frankenstein, two teenage feminists struggle to create the perfect boyfriend, only to watch their experiment deteriorate as he succumbs to the ultimate perpetrator of casual high school misogyny: the football team.
AGENCY: CAA
AGENTS: AUSTIN DENESUK, ILANA GOREN
MANAGEMENT: MOSAIC (MURPHY)/RAIN MANAGEMENT (FOLLY)
MANAGERS: CHELSEA CONNORS (MURPHY)/JACQUELINE MOSHER (FOLLY)
PRODUCERS: GENIUS ENTERTAINMENT
RIPPLE
Max Taxe
When a time traveler starts meddling with the past just as Miles finally meets the love of his life, he must battle ever shifting timelines to find her again.
MANAGEMENT: ENTERTAINMENT 360
MANAGERS: JILL MCELROY
PRODUCERS: 21 LAPS ENTERTAINMENT
WILDFIRE
Chaya Doswell
After accidentally starting a wildfire, 7-year-old Lu, mute and from an abusive home, slyly tricks Merribelle, a hardworking trans woman, into kidnapping her – sparking a beautifully unexpected bond with a devastating expiration date.
AGENCY: GERSH
AGENTS: ALANA DUTHIE, FRANK WULIGER
PRODUCERS: AURORAVISTA ENTERTAINMENT, PERMUT PRESENTATIONS, RANDY JACKSON
6
BELOW
Geoff Tock & Greg Weidman
Fresh out of a spell in prison a man attempts to set his life right by working a mysterious job that requires him to seek out life forms hidden amongst us.
AGENCY: CAA
AGENTS: DARIAN LANZETTA, PETE STEIN
MANAGEMENT: GRANDVIEW
MANAGERS: ZAC FROGNOWSKI, ADAM KLEIN
FINANCIER: NETFLIX
PRODUCERS: ATOMIC MONSTER, MANGATA, VERTIGO ENTERTAINMENT
BLACK DOGS
Kieran Turner
Based on the novel by Jason Burhmester. In 1973, Led Zeppelin was robbed of nearly a quarter million dollars in cash while playing a series of concerts in New York City. The case was never solved. We follow four young friends from the streets of Baltimore as they attempt to pull off what is possibly the most brazen heist in Rock & Roll history.
MANAGEMENT: BELLEVUE PRODUCTIONS
MANAGERS: JEFF PORTNOY
BLACK KITE
Dan Bulla
After a devastating wildfire wipes out a small California town, a teenage girl is missing and presumed dead. A year later, an obsessive mother and cynical arson investigator begin to suspect that she’s still alive…and in the clutches of a predator.
AGENCY: VERVE
AGENTS: PARKER DAVIS, CHRIS NORIEGA
CHATTER
Chris Grillot
Stranded in a small Cajun town, a young mother battling a painkiller relapse must fight to save her daughter from a demonic Tooth Fairy.
AGENCY: CAA
AGENTS: BRYANT BARILE
MANAGEMENT: RAIN MANAGEMENT
MANAGERS: MATT ROSEN
CRAIGSHAVEN
Nicole Ramberg
A troubled teen must confront a local legend when the reappearance of a missing classmate and a fabled ghost ship unravel clues to her own mother’s disappearance.
MANAGEMENT: BELLEVUE PRODUCTIONS
MANAGERS: KATE SHARP
ETERNITY
Pat Cunnane
After death, everybody gets one week to choose where to spend eternity. For Joan, Larry, and Luke, it’s really a question of who to spend it with.
AGENCY: CAA
AGENTS: JONAS BROOKS, JON CASSIR, ROB COLE¬MAN, ANNA JINKS, STEPHANIE SMALLING
MANAGEMENT: HEROES AND VILLAINS ENTERTAINMENT
MANAGERS: AARON LIPSETT
FINANCIER: A24
PRODUCERS: STAR THROWER ENTERTAINMENT
MARRIAGE BRACKET
Liv Auerbach & Daisygreen Stenhouse
Ten years after a group of girlfriends bet on which of them would be the last to get married, their adult lives and relationships are completely upended when they discover the $80 they drunkenly invested in Bitcoin is now worth $5.2 million.
MANAGEMENT: UNTITLED ENTERTAINMENT
MANAGERS: ALEX PLATIS
THE SEEKER
Camrus Johnson
A childhood folktale comes to life when children of the neighborhood start to go missing after playing hide and seek. A group of friends known as “The Finder Four” set out to get answers, but instead, find themselves sucked into a fantasy fear-factor world with only one way out… Based on Daka Hermon’s Scholastic YA Novel, HIDE & SEEKER.
AGENCY: GERSH
AGENTS: LAUREN CRANIOTES, MELANIE ELMAN, BOB HOHMAN, JONATHAN MARTIN, DAISY WU
MANAGEMENT: CANOPY MEDIA PARTNERS
MANAGERS: CHRIS REID
PRODUCERS: 5 MORE MINUTES PRODUCTIONS, CANOPY MEDIA PARTNERS
THE TRAP
Julie Lipson
Twin-sister trapeze artists wrestle their own inner demons amid the push-pull of career, stardom, and family, all while performing in the most harrowing production of their lives.
AGENCY: APA
AGENTS: HALLE MARINER
MANAGEMENT: THE GOTHAM GROUP
MANAGERS: JUSTIN LITTMAN, NICK MCCABE
FINANCIER: ACE ENTERTAINMENT
PRODUCERS: ACE ENTERTAINMENT
YOU’RE MY BEST FRIEND
Mary Beth Barone & Erin Woods
Lily is mature, thoughtful, artistic, and… awkward. Rosie is sweet, caring, and popular with dreams of being a star. When Lily breaks down in tears on her 15th birthday because she has no friends, her Aunt Beth (a hot shot at a big movie studio) devises a plan. Aunt Beth agrees to jump start Rosie’s acting career as long as she can convincingly play the role of a lifetime: Lily’s best friend. Aunt Beth has the scheme and Rosie has the talent. All they have to do is get away with it.
AGENCY: CAA
AGENTS: ANNA JINKS, JACOB SCHIFF
MANAGEMENT: BRILLSTEIN ENTERTAINMENT PARTNERS
MANAGERS: BRANDON STEIN, CAIT TAYLOR
PRODUCERS: BURN LATER PRODUCTIONS