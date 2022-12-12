The Black List 2022 Topped By Catherine Schetina’s ‘Pure’ – Full List – The Hamden Journal

Refresh for updates…Screenwriter Catherine Schetina has topped the 2022 Black List — the annual roundup of Hollywood’s most-liked unproduced screenplays — with her script, Pure.

Unveiled on Monday morning, the 2022 Black List consists of 74 scripts by 80 writers, which were selected by 300+ film executives. Among the titles selected are films on such notable figures as John Madden, alleged alien abductees Barney and Betty Hill, Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps, country icon Dolly Parton, escape artist Harry Houdini, GOP strategist Lee Atwater, It’s a Wonderful Life collaborators Frank Capra and Jimmy Stewart, tabloid talk show host Jerry Springer, and pop star Britney Spears .

The synopsis for Pure, which led the list with 25 votes, is as follows: Obsessed with food purity, Hannah’s trip to her sister’s destination wedding descends into madness when she contracts a mysterious foodborne illness that threatens to destroy her from within. Burn Later Productions is aboard to produce the pic. Schetina is repped by Jon Hersh at Housefire Management.

Elad Ziv and Haley Bartels tied for second place with their respective scripts Court 17 and Pumping Black, which received 22 votes apiece. Jean Kyoung Frazier’s Pizza Girl came in third with 21. Check back a little later this morning for our usual scorecard, ranking the presence of agencies and management companies on the list.

Since The Black List’s founding in 2005, more than 440 of its selected screenplays have been produced, grossing over $30 billion in box office worldwide. Black List pics have won 54 Academy Awards from 267 nominations, including four of the last 12 Best Picture Oscars and 11 of the last 28 Best Screenplay Oscars. Notable titles previously named in the industry survey include Slumdog Millionaire, Argo, The King’s Speech, Spotlight, Free Guy, Queen & Slim, I, Tonya, All the Money in the World, Bird Box, The Post and Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Topping last year’s Black List was Daniel Jackson’s comedic script Cauliflower about an ambitious high school wrestler, under the cruel guidance of a mysterious coach, who struggles to become a state champion while battling a bizarre infection in his ear that both makes him dominant in his sport and threatens his sanity. Titles off of the 2021 list that are in the process of being made include Alex Convery’s Air Jordan, Justin Kuritzkes’ Challengers and Dennis Rodman’s 48 Hours in Vegas from screenwriter Jordan VanDina.

The Black List is presented in order of voting mentions, with additional information provided on writer representation, as well as financiers and producers in the mix, if applicable. View the 2022 edition below.

25

PURE

Catherine Schetina

Obsessed with food purity, Hannah’s trip to her sister’s destination wedding descends into madness when she contracts a mysterious foodborne illness that threatens to destroy her from within.

MANAGEMENT: HOUSEFIRE MANAGEMENT

MANAGERS: JON HERSH

PRODUCERS: BURN LATER PRODUCTIONS

22

COURT 17

Elad Ziv

An over-the-hill tennis pro, trying to salvage her career, finds herself stuck playing the first round of the US Open over and over again against one of the top players in the world. The only way to stop the loop is to win the match, a seemingly impossible task due to how overmatched she is.

MANAGEMENT: BELLEVUE PRODUCTIONS

MANAGERS: JOHN ZAOZIRNY

PRODUCERS: BIG SWELL PRODUCTIONS

PUMPING BLACK

Haley Bartels

A desperate cyclist and his charismatic new team doctor concoct a dangerous training program in order to win the Tour de France. But as the race progresses and jealous teammates, suspicious authorities, and the racer’s own paranoia close in, they must take increasingly dark measures to protect both his secret and his lead.

AGENCY: CAA

AGENTS: BRANDON FINKELSTEIN, RUBY KAYE, JOE MANN

MANAGEMENT: GRANDVIEW

MANAGERS: JOSEPH CAVALIER, SAM WARREN

PRODUCERS: MIMI CAVE, SHINY PENNY, SEBASTIAN STAN

21

PIZZA GIRL

Jean Kyoung Frazier

An 18-year-old pregnant pizza delivery girl falls into an obsession with a stay-at-home mother who is new to the neighborhood.

AGENCY: WME

AGENTS: JILL GILLETT, ERICA LING, BRETT ROSEN, ABE COHEN HOFFING

MANAGEMENT: GRANDVIEW

MANAGERS: ERICK MENDOZA, GABRIELLE LEWIS

PRODUCERS: AMY LO, INDIAN PAINTBRUSH, LUCKYCHAP

20

BEACHWOOD

Briggs Watkins & Wes Watkins

Shunned by elite society as a member of the gig economy, a sociopathic dog walker infiltrates an exclusive L.A. community with designs of reaching the top of the neighborhood’s social ladder.

MANAGEMENT: EMPIRICAL EVIDENCE

MANAGERS: DERRICK EPPICH, DAN SECO

PRODUCERS: BIRCHALL ENTERTAINMENT, DAVID KAPLAN, EMPIRICAL EVIDENCE

19

A GUY GOES TO THERAPY

Shane Mack

When an emotionally stunted townie with no direction is left by his longtime girlfriend, he has no choice but to turn to an option he would have never considered: Therapy. As a result, his entire existence is thrown into flux and his life gets a whole lot worse before it can get better. AGENCY: VERVE

AGENTS: PARKER DAVIS, ADAM LEVINE, NOAH LIEBMILLER, CHRIS NORIEGA

PRODUCERS: DANE ECKERLE

MADDEN

Cambron Clark

After being forced into retirement by the Oakland Raiders, fiery former NFL head coach John Madden teams up with a mild-mannered Harvard programmer to rewrite his fading legacy by building the world’s first football video game. Based on a true story.

AGENCY: CAA

AGENTS: ANGELA DALLAS, PAIGE HOLTZMAN, BRIAN KEND

MANAGEMENT: EPICENTER

MANAGERS: JARROD MURRAY

FINANCIER: AMAZON

PRODUCERS: ESCAPE ARTISTS, JONATHAN SHUKAT

18

DYING FOR YOU

Travis Braun

A low-level worker on a spaceship run by a dark god must steal the most powerful weapon in the universe to save his workplace crush.

AGENCY: UTA

AGENTS: CHARLES FERRARO

MANAGEMENT: ECHO LAKE ENTERTAINMENT

MANAGERS: MATTHEW HORWITZ, KEGAN SCHELL, AMOTZ ZAKAI

SANG FROID

Michael Basha

After a botched delivery of fresh blood, a world weary vampire and a pregnant nurse team up to rob a hospital of their supply.

MANAGEMENT: RAIN MANAGEMENT

MANAGERS: MATT ROSEN

PRODUCERS: 1.21 PRODUCTIONS

17

BABY BOOM

Jack Waz

When her sister’s gender reveal party triggers the apocalypse, a woman and her husband have to prove to themselves, and the world, that they’re responsible enough to save it.

AGENCY: UTA

AGENTS: ALEX RINCON

MANAGEMENT: FOURTH WALL

MANAGERS: RUSSELL HOLLANDER

PRODUCERS: ANONYMOUS CONTENT, MARK WATERS

JAMBUSTERS

Filipe Coutinho

A mystery about what paper jams can teach us about life. After an inexperienced detective starts investigating a death at the Paper Jam department of a major corporation on the verge of its centennial, she unwittingly embarks on a life-altering spiritual journey that unearths her small town’s dark secrets.

MANAGEMENT: RAIN MANAGEMENT

MANAGERS: MATT ROSEN

WHITE MOUNTAINS

Becky Leigh & Mario Kyprianou

After an interracial couple in the 1960s has a horrifying encounter with a UFO, they set out to discover if it actually happened, or if it is just a case of folie à deux–madness for two. Based on the true story of Barney and Betty Hill.

MANAGEMENT: ECHO LAKE ENTERTAINMENT

MANAGERS: TRENT HUBBARD, BRITTANY KAHAN WARD

FINANCIER: NETFLIX

PRODUCERS: HIGHER GROUND

16

GOAT

Zack Akers & Skip Bronkie

A promising first-round draft pick is invited to train at the private compound of the team’s legendary but aging quarterback. Over one week, the rising star witnesses the horrific lengths his hero will go to to stay at the top of his game.

AGENCY: WME

AGENTS: ERIC DARNELL, BEN DAVIS, MEYASH PRABHU

FINANCIER: UNIVERSAL

PRODUCERS: MONKEYPAW PRODUCTIONS

RESURFACED

Alyssa Ross

After Michael Phelps cements his status as the greatest Olympian of all time, he struggles to build a life and identity for himself outside the pool.

MANAGEMENT: BELLEVUE PRODUCTIONS

MANAGERS: KATE SHARP

PRODUCERS: 21 LAPS ENTERTAINMENT, RELIGION OF SPORTS

15

OH THE HUMANITY

Gillian Weeks

A dark comedy about the Hindenburg Disaster; or, the mostly true story about one of the biggest fuckups in history, the assholes who tried to cover it up, and the female gossip reporter who made some Nazis very angry.

AGENCY: GERSH

AGENTS: VERN CO, SANDRA LUCCHESI

MANAGEMENT: ENTERTAINMENT 360

MANAGERS: MARC MOUNIER, GEOFF SHAEVITZ

PRODUCERS: 21 LAPS ENTERTAINMENT

THERE YOU ARE

Brooke Baker

When a non-confrontational playwright loses her engagement ring, she must travel through Italy to get it back with a man who was supposed to be just a one-night stand, discussing love and lying along the way.

AGENCY: CAA

AGENTS: OLIVE BLAUSTEIN, CHRIS LICATA

MANAGEMENT: GRANDVIEW

MANAGERS: GABRIELLE LEWIS, BENJAMIN ROWE

PRODUCERS: CHIPPYTEA FILMS

VIVA MEXICO

Miguel Flatow

When a washed-up superhero gets betrayed by a Mexican government, he must lead a populist social movement to fight the Narcos, topple the government, and free the people.

AGENCY: CAA

AGENTS: FERNANDA BUZO, CRYSTAL CAICEDO, MICHAEL GORDON, KATIE LANER

MANAGEMENT: RAIN MANAGEMENT

MANAGERS: JONATHAN BARUCH, MATT ROSEN

14

COLORS OF AUTHORITY

Kevin Sheridan

Escaping his father’s shadow, James Sexton, the son of a Sheriff in Alabama joins the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department with lofty ambitions of one day becoming Sheriff himself. But these dreams quickly sour when he realizes that the department he serves is mired in corruption and a systemic culture of moral depravity. At war with powerful figureheads within the department, threats of death looming from all sides, James betrays the department’s code of silence in order to incriminate his father’s close friend, Sheriff Lee Baca. This is based on a true story.

MANAGEMENT: BELLEVUE PRODUCTIONS

MANAGERS: JOHN ZAOZIRNY

PRODUCERS: STAR THROWER ENTERTAINMENT

THE MIDNIGHT POOL

Jonathan Easley

Burdened by the loss of his wife to a suicide cult, an embittered investigative journalist infiltrates an elite secret society, only to find something far more sinister.

AGENCY: GERSH

AGENTS: DAVE ALEXANDER

MANAGEMENT: TRACTION

MANAGERS: ZAK KRISTOFEK, JASON TAMASCO

PRODUCERS: TRACTION

THEY CAME FROM A BROKEN WORLD

Vanessa Block

The year is 1955. The small town of Boon Falls has provided a local forest as refuge to aliens fleeing their war-torn planet. When Mia–young woman dealing with the trauma of her mother’s death–stumbles upon an Alien woman who needs her help, a series of haunting revelations in the refugee forest leads her to an unimaginable truth.

AGENCY: VERVE

AGENTS: BRYAN BESSER, ROSS PUTMAN, VIVIANE TELIO

MANAGEMENT: SUGAR23

MANAGERS: SUKEE CHEW, MEREDITH WECHTER

PRODUCERS: MAD CHANCE

13

DUMB BLONDE

Todd Bartels & Lou Howe

The origin story of Dolly Parton, following her rise through the male-dominated music scene of late 1960s Nashville.

MANAGEMENT: MOSAIC

MANAGERS: CULLEN CONLY, EMILY ROSE

PIKESVILLE SWEEP

Brendan McHugh

After a young, newly widowed janitor in a small mining village is unexpectedly elected Mayor, she navigates a new relationship with a mysterious man from the city and tries to determine how to use her new position of power to confront the corruption that has plagued the town for years.

AGENCY: VERVE

AGENTS: MATTHEW DOYLE, ROSS PUTNAM, VIVIANE TELIO

MANAGEMENT: RAIN MANAGEMENT

MANAGERS: MATT ROSEN

WILD

Michael Burgner

A young woman is determined to protect a thief on the run when he holes up in her small town, even if it means revealing a darker, more violent secret of her own.

MANAGEMENT: SUGAR23

MANAGERS: SUKEE CHEW

PRODUCERS: SUKEE CHEW

12

CLEMENTINE

David L. Williams

Set in real time, a Colombian mother barely escapes a pawn shop shootout and goes on the run from her violent ex-husband, a terrifying mob boss, and a bloodthirsty hitwoman sent to collect an overdue debt, all while trying to keep her diabetic daughter safe.

AGENCY: VERVE

AGENTS: ROBERTO LARIOS, NOAH LIEBMILLER, NICKY MOHEBBI, ROSS PUTNAM

MANAGEMENT: GRAMERCY PARK ENTERTAINMENT

MANAGERS: MITCHELL BENDERSKY, SCOTT HALLE

PRODUCERS: PAPERCLIP LTD.

FOG OF WAR

Peter Haig

When a retired war journalist returns to the outpost where her son was stationed to investigate the mysterious circumstances surrounding his death, she uncovers unspeakable horrors. MANAGEMENT: ENTERTAINMENT 360

MANAGERS: KATHLEEN DOW, MARC MOUNIER, GEOFF SHAEVITZ

JINGLE BELL HEIST

Abby McDonald

At the height of the holiday season, two strangers team up to rob one of New York’s most famous department stores while accidentally falling in love.

AGENCY: CAA

AGENTS: SUE CARLS

MANAGEMENT: EXILE ENTERTAINMENT

MANAGERS: GARY UNGAR

FINANCIER: ACE ENTERTAINMENT

PRODUCERS: ACE ENTERTAINMENT

LET’S GO AGAIN

Colin Bannon

When her domineering director makes her film the same scene 148 times on the final night of an exhausting shoot, actress Annie Long must fight to keep her own sanity as she tries to decipher what is real, and what is part of his twisted game.

AGENCY: VERVE

AGENTS: PARKER DAVIS, ADAM LEVINE

MANAGEMENT: SUGAR23

MANAGERS: SUKEE CHEW

PRODUCERS: SCRAP PAPER PICTURES, SUKEE CHEW

THE AMERICANO

Nico Bellamy & Chase Pestano

An everyday guy who accidentally starts working as a barista inside the CIA headquarters building gets lured into a spy mission by a beautiful secret agent, known only to him as Caramel Macchiato.

AGENCY: GERSH

AGENTS: DAVE ALEXANDER

MANAGEMENT: ZERO GRAVITY MANAGEMENT

MANAGERS: MATT DI PAOLO

PRODUCERS: BROKEN ROAD PRODUCTIONS

THE BOY HOUDINI

Matthew Tennant

New York, 1889. When young street urchin and aspiring magician Harry Houdini discovers a mysterious puzzle-box, he must use his talent for illusion and escape to unlock the box’s powerful secrets and keep it from the hands of a vengeful occult sorcerer hot on his tail.

MANAGEMENT: ECHO LAKE ENTERTAINMENT

MANAGERS: NICK ARMSTEIN, KARA HUME, KEGAN SCHELL

PRODUCERS: IAN BRYCE PRODUCTIONS, OLIVE BRIDGE

11

MATCH CUT

Will Lowell

While filming on location in Rome, a movie stuntman is mistaken for an infamous assassin, leading to 48 hours of madness as he’s chased through the city by both gangsters and police.

AGENCY: GERSH

AGENTS: ERIC GARFINKEL, DANNY TOTH

MANAGEMENT: GRANDVIEW

MANAGERS: HARRY LENGSFIELD, SAM WARREN

PRODUCERS: CONCORDIA

MEGA ACTION HIT

Sean Tidwell

After Hollywood’s leading action star hits his head on set and wakes up thinking he’s a real-life action hero, he embarks on an international mission to track down a real stolen nuke before it’s too late.

AGENCY: VERVE

AGENTS: KYLE JENSEN, SARA NESTOR

PRODUCERS: DIBONAVENTURA PICTURES

SEMPTER MATERNUS

Laura Kosann

On a private island off San Francisco, a nanny goes to work for a mother who is one of America’s most powerful tech entrepreneurs. Things slowly begin to devolve as the mother’s hyper-monitoring and surveillance become suffocating.

AGENCY: CAA

AGENTS: ALBERT LEE, STEPHANIE SMALLING

MANAGEMENT: HEROES AND VILLAINS ENTERTAINMENT

MANAGERS: CHRIS COGGINS

SUBVERSION

Andrew Ferguson

When her family is abducted, a disgraced submariner must pilot a narco submarine to its destination in less than eight hours or her husband and daughter will be killed.

AGENCY: CAA

AGENTS: MATT MARTIN, PJ PICON

MANAGEMENT: WRIT LARGE

MANAGERS: MICHAEL CLAASSEN

TOTAL LANDSCAPING

Woody Bess

A day in the life of the employees of Four Seasons Total Landscaping and its neighboring businesses on November 7th, 2020: the day an average, working-class strip mall in East Philadelphia became the focal point of the most divisive presidential election in American History.

MANAGEMENT: BELLEVUE PRODUCTIONS

MANAGERS: JEFF PORTNOY

10

CHEAT DAY

Emma Dudley

When a young woman in a decade-long heterosexual relationship realizes she needs to explore her bisexuality, she and her boyfriend institute a “Cheat Day”: 24 hours in which they can do whatever–ìand whomever–before deciding whether to get engaged or break up.

AGENCY: UTA

AGENTS: FAITH BROWN, AMANDA JO SMITH

MANAGEMENT: WRIT LARGE

MANAGERS: LAUREN DINELEY

PRODUCERS: GREY MATTER PRODUCTIONS

GOING FOR TWO

Kevin Arnovitz

An openly gay NFL quarterback finds his meticulously-planned life upended on and off the field when he falls for a charming high school teacher during the most important season of his career

MANAGEMENT: HEROES AND VILLAINS ENTERTAINMENT

MANAGERS: AARON LIPSETT

FINANCIER: VILLAGE ROADSHOW

POPULAR

Marley Schneier

GOP strategist Lee Atwater won the presidency for George H.W. Bush in 1988, and his campaign changed politics forever–and gave him the worst reputation in America. Now, Lee is on his deathbed, and he needs to tell God his side of the story…before it’s too late.

AGENCY: VERVE

AGENTS: MATTHEW DOYLE, NOAH LIEBMILLER, SARA NESTOR

MANAGEMENT: WRIT LARGE

MANAGERS: LAUREN DINELEY

RAVENSWOOD

Evan Enderle

To save her friend, a maid in a decaying manor must unravel the secrets of its inhabitants while confronting spirits, her own terrifying abilities and the very real horrors of Depression-era America lurking outside the door.

PRODUCERS: DIVIDE/CONQUER, WHIT’S ENDE

THE HOUSE IN THE CROOKED FOREST

Ian Shorr

A mother and her young son fleeing Nazi-occupied Poland are forced to take shelter from a blizzard in an isolated manor, where they discover the Nazis may be the least of their worries.

AGENCY: UTA

AGENTS: EMERSON DAVIS, CHARLES FERRARO

MANAGEMENT: BELLEVUE PRODUCTIONS

MANAGERS: JOHN ZAOZIRNY

PRODUCERS: ANDREW LAUREN PRODUCTIONS, AUTOMATIK, BELLEVUE PRODUCTIONS

THE PACK

Rose Gilroy

A group of documentarians braves the remote wilderness of Alaska in an effort to save a nearly extinct species of wolves. When the crew is brought back together at a prestigious awards ceremony, tensions flare as a deadly truth threatens to unravel their work. The team lived through the harsh elements of the wild but will a secret they share survive the night?

AGENCY: UTA

AGENTS: LUCAS BARNES, HOUSTON COSTA, RICH KLUBECK

MANAGEMENT: MOSAIC

MANAGERS: PAUL NELSON, JOHN TYNAN

FINANCIER: 30WEST

PRODUCERS: JENNIFER FOX

VITUS

Julian Wayser

In 1518, a Dancing Plague overtook the city of Strasbourg in the Holy Roman Empire. Hundreds of people danced themselves to death over the course of a summer and no one knows why. Encircling medieval medicine, the uncanny, and the origins of mass hysteria, Vitus is a wildly visual exploration of a crucial (but little-known) moment in European history.

MANAGEMENT: ENTERTAINMENT 360

MANAGERS: KATHLEEN DOW, MARC MOUNIER

PRODUCERS: SARAH BORCH-JACOBSON, REBECCA DAYAN, KILLER FILMS

WHAT WE BECOME

Amy Jo Johnson

A successful author/wife/mother plans a trip to a bucolic island to crack her next book and finds herself in a surprising situation.

AGENCY: UTA

AGENTS: FAITH BROWN, ZOE PRINCE, BEC SMITH

MANAGEMENT: ENTERTAINMENT 360

MANAGERS: GEOFF SHAEVITZ

WHO MADE THE POTATO SALAD?

Kyle Drew

A family’s Christmas dinner goes awry when a xenomorphic demon starts to duplicate and imitate each member of the family. What does it want? To show them their greatest fears.

AGENCY: VERVE

AGENTS: PARKER DAVIS, KYLE JENSEN

MANAGEMENT: REJ ENTERTAINMENT

MANAGERS: ADAM REJWAN

9

IT’S A WONDERFUL STORY

Alexandra Tran

In the aftermath of WWII, a traumatized Frank Capra and Jimmy Stewart use the making of IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE to attempt to find a way back into normalcy.

AGENCY: APA

AGENTS: DANNY ALEXANDER, HALLE MARINER, ADAM PERRY

MANAGEMENT: BELLEVUE PRODUCTIONS

MANAGERS: KATE SHARP

THE SISTERS

Alexander Thompson

Identical twins Aurora and Gabrielle live in a secluded commune where all twins are raised knowing that in adolescence, one of the two of them will abruptly turn into a terrifying monster. Discovering the full truth of their situation one fateful night, the sisters plot their escape into an outside world they know little about.

MANAGEMENT: CIRCLE OF CONFUSION

MANAGERS: JOSH DOVE

8

AN OAKLAND HOLIDAY

Yudho Aditya & Emma Dudley

When a neglected and lonely Southeast Asian Princess goes undercover in an Oakland high school to live out her dream of being a normal teen, she discovers that happy endings come with many hard lessons about life, love, and humility.

AGENCY: UTA (DUDLEY)

AGENTS: FAITH BROWN, AMANDA JO SMITH (DUDLEY)

MANAGEMENT: WRIT LARGE

MANAGERS: MATT DARTNELL (ADITYA)/LAUREN DINELEY (DUDLEY)

PRODUCERS: MUNIKA LAY

BETTER LUCK NEXT TIME

Kristen Tepper

Two best friends run a successful underground service taking womens’ toxic exes on humiliating dates, but their friendship is put to the ultimate test when an old mark plots his revenge.

I LOVE YOU NOW AND FOREVER

Robert Machoian

After exhausting all financial options to save their dying daughter, Frank and Abby are forced into a final act of desperation: rob a local bank.

AGENCY: WME

AGENTS: ROBERT NEWMAN

MANAGEMENT: MOSAIC

MANAGERS: JEREMY BERNEY, CULLEN CONLY

PRODUCERS: HAPPY FRIDAY PRODUCTIONS, BEN STILLMAN

JERRY!

Greg Roque

One man ran what was declared to be the worst TV show of all-time. Responsible for the degradation of American society. All while topping Oprah in the ratings. This is the over the top, insane true story of how Jerry Springer went from ambitious young attorney, to the Mayor of Cincinnati, to the undisputed King of Trash TV. And along the way, accidentally helping to create the world we live in today.

MANAGEMENT: BELLEVUE PRODUCTIONS

MANAGERS: ZACK ZUCKER

POP

James Morosini

A kid blackmails his favorite pop star into being his best friend.

AGENCY: VERVE

AGENTS: PARKER DAVIS, MATTHEW DOYLE, IVANA MARTINEZ, ROSS PUTMAN, JR RINGER

MANAGEMENT: ANONYMOUS CONTENT

MANAGERS: TRENT ANDERSON, JOE BELLO, RYAN CUNNINGHAM, KAMI PUTNAM-HEIST

PRODUCERS: INVENTION STUDIOS

THE DEMOLITION EXPERT

Colin Bannon

Blasting out of prison after being double crossed by the Mastermind of a heist, a Demolition Expert uses his genius with explosives to enact revenge on the Caper Crew who set him up while simultaneously picking up the pieces of his personal life.

AGENCY: VERVE

AGENTS: PARKER DAVIS, ADAM LEVINE

MANAGEMENT: SUGAR23

MANAGERS: SUKEE CHEW

PRODUCERS: SUKEE CHEW

THE HOMESTEAD

Bradley Kaaya Jr.

A troubled bi-racial, inner-city teen is sent to live with his white, conservative grandfather on his ranch for the summer. Things take a turn when the two are forced to overcome their generational and racial differences while defending the ranch from a ruthless, backcountry gang.

AGENCY: APA

AGENTS: CHRIS RIDENHOUR, DAVID SAUNDERS, LUCY TASHMAN

MANAGEMENT: BELLEVUE PRODUCTIONS

MANAGERS: JOHN ZAOZIRNY, ZACK ZUCKER

PRODUCERS: STORY IN THE SKY

THE TWELVE DANCING PRINCESSES

Becca Gleason

A horror thriller spin on the Brothers Grimm fairytale in which 12 female college students fight against a group of dude bros trying to take over their female-only space.

AGENCY: CAA

AGENTS: ANGELA DALLAS, ANNA JINKS, ELLEN JONES, JACQUIE KATZ, STEPHANIE SMALLING, WILL WATKINS

MANAGEMENT: NAVIGATION MEDIA GROUP

MANAGERS: JAMES ENGLE

PRODUCERS: HAPPY FRIDAY PRODUCTIONS

UNDO

Will Simmons

A down-on-his-luck former getaway driver comes into possession of a mysterious watch that allows the user to go back in time by one minute. As he starts to uncover its uses and gets pulled into one last heist by his former crew, a dangerous group after the technology gets on his tail and will stop at nothing to get the watch back.

AGENCY: CAA

AGENTS: BRYANT BARILE, JON CASSIR

MANAGEMENT: GRANDVIEW

MANAGERS: FAISAL KANAN, JEREMY PLATT

PRODUCERS: BEAU FLYNN

WEARY RIDE THE BELMONTS

Josh Corbin

After staging his death many years ago, an aging gunslinger is forced to reunite with his outlaw daughter during the dying days of the west.

AGENCY: PARADIGM

AGENTS: ETHAN NEALE, MATT SNOW

MANAGEMENT: WRIT LARGE

MANAGERS: NOAH ROSEN

PRODUCERS: DIBONAVENTURA PICTURES

7

42.6 YEARS

Seth Reiss

After waking up from a failed experimental lifesaving procedure in which he was cryogenically frozen for 42.6 years, a young man realizes he wants his ex-girlfriend back. He’ll have to overcome the fact that while he hasn’t aged a day, she’s lived an entire life without him.

AGENCY: UTA

AGENTS: GREG CAVIC, ALEX RINCON

MANAGEMENT: BRILLSTEIN ENTERTAINMENT PARTNERS

MANAGERS: BRAD PETRIGALA, TIM SARKES

PRODUCERS: PARTY OVER HERE

BREAK POINT

Zachary Joel Johnson

Courted by colleges and sponsors alike, a burnt-out tennis prodigy fights to maintain dominance against her Academy rival as she hurtles toward the existential decision of turning Pro–a choice that will force her to double down on her dream or walk away from the future she’s fought for.

MANAGEMENT: WRIT LARGE

MANAGERS: MICHAEL CLAASSEN

CARAVAN

Lindsay Michel

During the Tang Dynasty, a young Persian woman joins a Silk Road caravan to solve the mystery of her father’s disappearance‚ but must fight for survival when her fellow travelers realize there is a shapeshifting demon hiding in their midst.

AGENCY: WME

AGENTS: CONNOR ARMSTRONG

MANAGEMENT: BELLEVUE PRODUCTIONS

MANAGERS: KATE SHARP

GATHER THE ASHES

Vikash Shankar

Two brothers, Dev and Siddharth, hope to break free of London’s foster care system when they inherit their estranged family’s old farmhouse in India, but they find something sinister lies in the roots of their family tree as they attempt to discover their past.

HIMBO

Jason Hellerman

A naive male stripper attempting to start his life over finds himself in the crosshairs of his boss’ increasingly violent divorce.

IT’S BRITNEY, BITCH

Cerina Aragones

A dramatic and musical character study of global pop icon Britney Spears, leading up to her very public unraveling at a Tarzana hair salon, and her recent courtroom victory to win her freedom back.

MANAGEMENT: HOUSEFIRE MANAGEMENT

MANAGERS: JON HERSH

PRODUCERS: SELECT FILMS

LIFE OF THE PARTY

Julie Mandel Folly & Hannah Murphy

In this contemporary reimagining of Frankenstein, two teenage feminists struggle to create the perfect boyfriend, only to watch their experiment deteriorate as he succumbs to the ultimate perpetrator of casual high school misogyny: the football team.

AGENCY: CAA

AGENTS: AUSTIN DENESUK, ILANA GOREN

MANAGEMENT: MOSAIC (MURPHY)/RAIN MANAGEMENT (FOLLY)

MANAGERS: CHELSEA CONNORS (MURPHY)/JACQUELINE MOSHER (FOLLY)

PRODUCERS: GENIUS ENTERTAINMENT

RIPPLE

Max Taxe

When a time traveler starts meddling with the past just as Miles finally meets the love of his life, he must battle ever shifting timelines to find her again.

MANAGEMENT: ENTERTAINMENT 360

MANAGERS: JILL MCELROY

PRODUCERS: 21 LAPS ENTERTAINMENT

WILDFIRE

Chaya Doswell

After accidentally starting a wildfire, 7-year-old Lu, mute and from an abusive home, slyly tricks Merribelle, a hardworking trans woman, into kidnapping her – sparking a beautifully unexpected bond with a devastating expiration date.

AGENCY: GERSH

AGENTS: ALANA DUTHIE, FRANK WULIGER

PRODUCERS: AURORAVISTA ENTERTAINMENT, PERMUT PRESENTATIONS, RANDY JACKSON

6

BELOW

Geoff Tock & Greg Weidman

Fresh out of a spell in prison a man attempts to set his life right by working a mysterious job that requires him to seek out life forms hidden amongst us.

AGENCY: CAA

AGENTS: DARIAN LANZETTA, PETE STEIN

MANAGEMENT: GRANDVIEW

MANAGERS: ZAC FROGNOWSKI, ADAM KLEIN

FINANCIER: NETFLIX

PRODUCERS: ATOMIC MONSTER, MANGATA, VERTIGO ENTERTAINMENT

BLACK DOGS

Kieran Turner

Based on the novel by Jason Burhmester. In 1973, Led Zeppelin was robbed of nearly a quarter million dollars in cash while playing a series of concerts in New York City. The case was never solved. We follow four young friends from the streets of Baltimore as they attempt to pull off what is possibly the most brazen heist in Rock & Roll history.

MANAGEMENT: BELLEVUE PRODUCTIONS

MANAGERS: JEFF PORTNOY

BLACK KITE

Dan Bulla

After a devastating wildfire wipes out a small California town, a teenage girl is missing and presumed dead. A year later, an obsessive mother and cynical arson investigator begin to suspect that she’s still alive…and in the clutches of a predator.

AGENCY: VERVE

AGENTS: PARKER DAVIS, CHRIS NORIEGA

CHATTER

Chris Grillot

Stranded in a small Cajun town, a young mother battling a painkiller relapse must fight to save her daughter from a demonic Tooth Fairy.

AGENCY: CAA

AGENTS: BRYANT BARILE

MANAGEMENT: RAIN MANAGEMENT

MANAGERS: MATT ROSEN

CRAIGSHAVEN

Nicole Ramberg

A troubled teen must confront a local legend when the reappearance of a missing classmate and a fabled ghost ship unravel clues to her own mother’s disappearance.

MANAGEMENT: BELLEVUE PRODUCTIONS

MANAGERS: KATE SHARP

ETERNITY

Pat Cunnane

After death, everybody gets one week to choose where to spend eternity. For Joan, Larry, and Luke, it’s really a question of who to spend it with.

AGENCY: CAA

AGENTS: JONAS BROOKS, JON CASSIR, ROB COLE¬MAN, ANNA JINKS, STEPHANIE SMALLING

MANAGEMENT: HEROES AND VILLAINS ENTERTAINMENT

MANAGERS: AARON LIPSETT

FINANCIER: A24

PRODUCERS: STAR THROWER ENTERTAINMENT

MARRIAGE BRACKET

Liv Auerbach & Daisygreen Stenhouse

Ten years after a group of girlfriends bet on which of them would be the last to get married, their adult lives and relationships are completely upended when they discover the $80 they drunkenly invested in Bitcoin is now worth $5.2 million.

MANAGEMENT: UNTITLED ENTERTAINMENT

MANAGERS: ALEX PLATIS

THE SEEKER

Camrus Johnson

A childhood folktale comes to life when children of the neighborhood start to go missing after playing hide and seek. A group of friends known as “The Finder Four” set out to get answers, but instead, find themselves sucked into a fantasy fear-factor world with only one way out… Based on Daka Hermon’s Scholastic YA Novel, HIDE & SEEKER.

AGENCY: GERSH

AGENTS: LAUREN CRANIOTES, MELANIE ELMAN, BOB HOHMAN, JONATHAN MARTIN, DAISY WU

MANAGEMENT: CANOPY MEDIA PARTNERS

MANAGERS: CHRIS REID

PRODUCERS: 5 MORE MINUTES PRODUCTIONS, CANOPY MEDIA PARTNERS

THE TRAP

Julie Lipson

Twin-sister trapeze artists wrestle their own inner demons amid the push-pull of career, stardom, and family, all while performing in the most harrowing production of their lives.

AGENCY: APA

AGENTS: HALLE MARINER

MANAGEMENT: THE GOTHAM GROUP

MANAGERS: JUSTIN LITTMAN, NICK MCCABE

FINANCIER: ACE ENTERTAINMENT

PRODUCERS: ACE ENTERTAINMENT

YOU’RE MY BEST FRIEND

Mary Beth Barone & Erin Woods

Lily is mature, thoughtful, artistic, and… awkward. Rosie is sweet, caring, and popular with dreams of being a star. When Lily breaks down in tears on her 15th birthday because she has no friends, her Aunt Beth (a hot shot at a big movie studio) devises a plan. Aunt Beth agrees to jump start Rosie’s acting career as long as she can convincingly play the role of a lifetime: Lily’s best friend. Aunt Beth has the scheme and Rosie has the talent. All they have to do is get away with it.

AGENCY: CAA

AGENTS: ANNA JINKS, JACOB SCHIFF

MANAGEMENT: BRILLSTEIN ENTERTAINMENT PARTNERS

MANAGERS: BRANDON STEIN, CAIT TAYLOR

PRODUCERS: BURN LATER PRODUCTIONS