The biggest bombshells from the dramatic Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial, so far

Johnny Depp, left, and Amber Heard, right, in a Fairfax County, Virginia court.Reuters

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s $100 million defamation case is in its second week.

Depp testified that Heard had “a need for violence” during their relationship.

Below, Insider has listed the most explosive moments from the trial.

Johnny Depp’s sound engineer said Amber Heard once yelled “how dare you talk to me’ at him on a plane

Depp appears in court during his defamation case against ex-wife Heard at the Fairfax County Circuit Court on April 14, 2022.Shawn Thew/Pool via REUTERS

Johnny Depp’s sound technician testified that the actor’s ex-wife Amber Heard once yelled at him for talking to her on a plane.

Keenan Wyatt — a sound technician who has worked on Hollywood films for 35 years, including Depp’s “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise — told a Virginia court that the incident happened during a 2014 private jet flight from Boston to Los Angeles.

Wyatt said Heard appeared to be giving Depp “the cold shoulder” on the plane. At one point, Wyatt said he approached Heard and “said something to the effect of, ‘You know he cares about you.'”

Wyatt said Heard responded by yelling at him.

“All of a sudden she snapped and started yelling at me. ‘How dare you talk to me? Get away from me.’ So I went back to my seat and minded my own business,” he said. “She was abruptly loud. It was a quiet plane – all of a sudden it got very loud.”

At several points during the hearing, Wyatt continued that he has “never seen Johnny abuse anybody ever.”

Depp discussed what he described as his abusive childhood on the stand

Johnny Depp attends opening statements in his defamation case against Amber Heard on April 12, 2022.Brendan Smialowski/Pool via REUTERS

While on the stand, Depp went into great detail about his turbulent childhood, which he said was filled with abuse from his mother, Betty Sue Palmer.

As Insider reported, Depp said that his mother could be “quite cruel” and was physically abusive in many ways — from flinging ashtrays at him to beating him with a high-heeled shoe.

Earlier in the trial, Depp’s sister, Christi Dembrowski, testified about their childhood abuse, saying both she and Depp vowed to never perpetuate that abuse with their own families.

“As we were older, we decided that once we had our own home, that we were never going to repeat in our own home anything similar to our childhood,” Dembrowski testified.

Depp said Heard had “a need for violence” during their marraige

Actor Johnny Depp testifies at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Virginia.Jim Watson/Pool via REUTERS

Depp said Heard was the real abuser in their relationship and the change in their relationship started with her making “little digs” and “demeaning name-calling.”

The actor said he felt like he was “suddenly wrong” about everything, and suffered an “endless parade of insults,” Insider reported.

The actor added that sometimes these arguments would escalate to violence, with Heard — who he said “has a need for violence” — shoving him or throwing a glass of wine in his face. When these arguments would start, Depp said he would try to extricate himself from the situation, sometimes locking himself in the bathroom just to get away from Heard.

Depp also said his relationship with Heard — as well as what he described as her frequent verbal attacks — often contributed to his use of alcohol and drugs.

“I was more inspired by Ms. Heard to reach out for a numbing agent because of the constant clashes,” he said. “I had to have something to distance me and distance my heart from those verbal attacks.”

Depp said Heard was “possessed” when she severed his finger with a vodka bottle after an argument

Depp displays the middle finger of his hand, injured while he and his ex-wife Heard were in Australia in 2015.REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/Pool

Depp said his finger was severed during a fight with Heard about a month after their 2015 wedding when she flew out to Australia to visit him as he filmed the fifth installment in the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise.

Insider previously reported that Depp told the court that he had asked his lawyers to discuss a post-nuptial agreement with Heard. Depp said Heard arrived in Australia “very upset” about how the meeting with Depp’s lawyers had been conducted, feeling that one of the lawyers she met with had been “rude and dismissive.”

Depp said he was staying in a large house in Australia, and remembered locking himself in “at least nine bedrooms and bathrooms” that day “as she was banging on the doors and screaming obscenities and wanting to have a physical altercation.”

At that point, Depp said he had been sober from drinking for some time, but noted the stress of the situation caused him to go to the bar in the house and pour himself a few shots of vodka. He continued that Heard followed him to the bar and started yelling at him for drinking and proceeded to throw the bottle of vodka at him. Depp said the bottle flew past his face and smashed on the ground behind him.

Depp said he then went back to the bar, picked up a larger bottle of vodka, and continued to pour himself another drink. He said Heard picked up the second bottle and threw it at him, and that time it made contact with his hand, slicing off his middle right finger.

“It made contact and it shattered everywhere,” he said. “I honestly didn’t feel the pain at first, what I felt was heat and I felt as if something were dripping down my hand. Then I looked down and realized that the tip of my finger had been severed and I was looking directly at my bones sticking out and the meaty portion of the inside of your finger.”

Depp later testified that visual effects artists added a “normal finger” to his hand for the fifth “Pirates of the Caribbean” film and he lied to doctors about how the tip of his right middle finger was cut off rather than telling them Heard threw a vodka bottle at him.

“I didn’t want to disclose that it had been Ms. Heard that had thrown a vodka bottle at me and then took my finger off,” he said on the stand. “I didn’t want to get her in trouble. I tried to just keep things as copacetic and easy as possible for everyone. I didn’t want to put her into that mix.”

Depp testified that either Heard or one of her friends defecated in their bed after he broke up with her

Actress Amber Heard is seen in Fairfax County Court in Virginia.Shawn Thew/Pool via REUTERS

Depp testified that Heard was responsible for fecal matter found on their shared bed after a fight in which he said he was leaving her, Insider reported. The actor said that the incident happened following a fight after a dinner party held for Heard’s 30th birthday on April 21, 2016.

“My initial response to that was, I laughed,” Depp said, describing the reaction to seeing a photo of the feces. “It was so outside. It was so bizarre and so grotesque that I could only laugh.”

According to Depp, Heard blamed the fecal incident on Pistol and Boo, her two dogs — an explanation Depp said he found ridiculous.

“She brought up the fecal matter on the bed. She tried to blame it on the dogs,” Depp said. “They’re teacup Yorkies. They weigh about 4 pounds each. I lived with those dogs. I picked up their funk. It was not the dogs.”

Depp said his daughter Lily-Rose missed his wedding to Heard because they weren’t on “great terms”

Johnny, Lily-Rose Depp, and Amber Heard.Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images/Randy Shropshire/Getty Images/Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Depp testified in court that his daughter, model and actress Lily-Rose Depp, skipped his wedding to Heard because she wasn’t on favorable terms with Heard.

“My daughter, Lily-Rose, did not come to the wedding. She and Ms. Heard were not on particularly great terms, for several reasons,” Depp told the court.

Lily-Rose is Depp’s daughter with ex, French singer Vanessa Paradis. The two also share a 20-year-old son, Jack.

Depp and Heard married in 2015 with only 20 to 25 people in attendance, People magazine reported. The two later divorced the following year.

The magazine also reported that later during his testimony, Depp told the court that Heard and her “gang” of friends consumed drugs at their wedding reception from a “communal bag of MDMA.” The schedule for their wedding day, he said, read: “Dinner, dancing, and drugs.”

Meanwhile, Depp said he smoked marijuana, his “drug of choice,” the outlet reported.

Depp discussed his friendship and drug use with Marilyn Manson

Marilyn Manson and Johnny Depp.Leon Bennett/Getty Images/REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/Pool

Depp discussed his friendship with Marilyn Manson during his third day of testimony in court.

When asked by one of Heard’s lawyers whether the pair had used drugs together, Depp said: “We drank together, we’ve had cocaine together, maybe a couple of times.”

When asked whether he took “pills” with Manson, Depp’s answer led to laughter in the courtroom, Insider reported.

“I once gave Marilyn Manson a pill so he would stop talking so much,” he said.

Earlier during his time on the stand, Depp discussed his history of drug and alcohol use at length, saying he used substances for “self-medication” after a difficult childhood or to seek “numbing” amid emotional troubles.

“I am not some maniac who needs to be high or loaded all the time,” Depp said during his testimony, Insider reported. “The characterization of my quote-unquote ‘substance abuse’ as described by Ms. Heard is grossly embellished and a lot of it is just plain false.”

Heard’s lawyer played the court a resurfaced video that shows Depp smashing cabinets in his home

Johnny Depp was depicted in a video smashing through the kitchen of his Hollywood home and disparaging Amber Heard.Amber Heard/Fairfax County Court

In the video, which was first published online in 2016 by TMZ and was taken by Heard, Depp is seen kicking cabinets and yelling “motherfucker” in the kitchen of his West Hollywood home.

As Insider previously reported, Heard can be heard asking, “What happened?” in the video as Depp grabs a glass out of a cabinet and smashes it closed, appearing to break a part of the door.

“Nothing happened this morning, you know that?” Heard says before more smashing can be heard off-screen.

Depp is seen pouring himself wine into the glass and telling Heard, “You want to see crazy? I’ll give you fucking crazy,” before he sees the camera and grabs it.

“You got this going? You sic that shit on me, motherfucker?” Depp asks before calling her an “ass” and Heard appears to laugh.

After showing the video, Heard’s lawyer Ben Rottenborn asked Depp whether he poured himself a “megapint of wine.”

“A megapint?” Depp asked in a tone of disbelief to titters in the courtroom. “I poured myself a large glass of wine. I thought it necessary.”

As Insider previously reported, Depp filed a defamation suit against Heard in response to an op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post that detailed her experience with domestic violence. Depp’s name wasn’t mentioned, but the article was widely interpreted as being about him.

The reality, according to Depp’s lawsuit, was that Heard fabricated an incident where she accused Depp of beating her and had, in fact, verbally and physically assaulted him on numerous occasions.

Heard denied the claims and countersued, alleging Depp physically beat her numerous times in their relationship, often while intoxicated on drugs and alcohol.

