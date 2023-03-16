‘The Big Lebowski’ Returns To Theaters For 25th Anniversary – The Hamden Journal

Grab a White Russian and head to theater as Fathom Events is bringing back The Big Lebowski to the big screen for its 25th Anniversary on April 16 (4pm and 7pm local times) and 20 (7pm).

The Joel and Ethan Coen cult classic, starring Jeff Bridges and John Goodman, opened back in March 1998 and grossed close to $47M worldwide.

The Fathom event also includes exclusive commentary from feature film historian and critic Leonard Maltin who will provide insights into the films, sharing his one-of-a-kind expertise with fans.

The Big Lebowski stars Jeff Bridges as stoner, Jeff “The Dude” Lebowski, whose passions are White Russians and bowling. But, when a case of mistaken identity leads to his beloved rug being ruined by thieves, The Dude decides this aggression will not stand and sets out—joined by his friend, Walter Sobchak (Goodman) —on a wild odyssey to avenge his prized possession and track down a millionaire’s missing wife. The Coens wrote and directed the pic which also stars Julianne Moore, Steve Buscemi, Philip Seymour Hoffman, and John Turturro, with narration by Sam Elliott. Turturro would go on to make a spinoff movie in 2020, entitled The Jesus Rolls.

The movie has spawned yearly festivals and bowling tournaments, as well as its own religious movement: The Church Of The Latter-Day Dude.