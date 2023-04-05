‘The Big Door Prize’ Earns Speedy Renewal at Apple

The Big Door Prize is the latest streaming series to score a rapid renewal.

Apple has handed out a second-season pickup to the comedy series starring Chris O’Dowd. The series, based on the book of the same name, launched its first three episodes on the streaming platform March 29. The 10-episode series debuts new installments every Wednesday for the rest of its run.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

“We are so grateful to the audiences around the world who have already embraced the weird little hopes and dreams of our Deerfield residents, and we could not be more excited about where we plan to take them in season two,” said creator David West Read. “Thanks to our partners at Apple TV+ and Skydance, we have an incredible opportunity to keep building the magic and mysteries of The Big Door Prize with this truly remarkable ensemble cast.”

O’Dowd leads a cast that also includes Gabrielle Dennis, Ally Maki, Josh Segarra, Damon Gupton, Crystal Fox, Djouliet Amara and Sammy Fourlas.

The comedy currently is certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, with a 93 percent score among critics (with 30 reviews) and an audience score of 92 percent (with less than 50 ratings). The Hollywood Reporter‘s chief TV critic Daniel Fienberg called the series a “mix of low-key pleasures and misguided aspirations.”

Produced by Skydance Television and CJ ENM/Studio Dragon, Read (Schitt’s Creek) serves as showrunner and exec produces alongside David Ellison and Dana Goldberg, Miky Lee, Young Kyu Kim, Hyun Park, Bill Bost and Sarah Walker.

The speedy renewal for The Big Door Prize comes shortly after Netflix renewed The Night Agent six days after its debut.

At Apple, The Big Door Prize is part of a comedy slate that also includes Ted Lasso, Shrinking, Schmigadoon!, The Afterparty, Bad Sisters, Mythic Quest and more. Skydance also exec produces Apple drama series Foundation, which returns in the summer for its second season.

Story continues

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Click here to read the full article.