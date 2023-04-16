‘The Big Door Prize’ David West Read Chris O’Dowd Interview – Contenders TV – The Hamden Journal

The Big Door Prize showrunner David West Read and stars Chris O’Dowd, Gabrielle Dennis, and Josh Segarra joined The Hamden Journal’s Contenders TV event Sunday to discuss the minutiae of their characters, inspiration for the series, the balance between comedy and drama and a glimpse of season two.

The Apple TV+ comedy series, based on M.O. Walsh’s 2020 novel of the same name, follows the residents of the small town of Deerfield, whose lives are forever changed when a magical machine appears in their grocery store. The machine promises to uncover everyone’s potential, leading people to second-guess their relationships and beliefs. Djouliet Amara, Ally Maki, Sammy Fourlas, and Damon Gupton also star.

As the middle-aged adults try to come to terms with learning their life’s potential from the machine, their inner struggles and mid-life crises are exacerbated. It’s a niche dynamic that allows for equal parts levity and thought-provoking exploration. “A lot of comedy in the show comes from the distance between where people are and where they imagine themselves to be,” Read said. “As the series evolves, you find out that you know these characters who might seem one way on the surface, there’s a reason they are the way they are, and in each episode, you get to kind of dive deep and find out what makes them tick. I love exploring that gap between your idea of yourself and the way you’re perceived by the world.”

Dennis also championed the uniqueness in the show’s portrayal of the different ways people spiral existentially within the series. In fact, it’s what attracted her to The Big Door Prize in the first place. “What I loved is that after I read the script, it was hard for me to describe the show, and that’s what intrigued me about it,” Dennis said. “There’s so many different layers. It’s magical, comedic, and it’s got these endearing, heartfelt moments, and it’s very thought-provoking. The town is going through a midlife crisis without asking for one. I think the audience is going to get triggered and ask [yourselves] questions that make you look inside your own life, and hopefully, you get to walk away with something that inspires you to be happier in your own life.”

Teasing what’s in store for season two, Read had this to say: “This show is really about the cast and this incredible ensemble. Something really exciting about a second season is that we get to go deeper with these characters as they go deeper into themselves. And hopefully, this magical place of Deerfield and this magical cast of characters [will be something] that our audience will fall in love with and just want to spend more time with as we go on. The book that this show’s based on has a very specific ending. Our show doesn’t, so far. So it’s been really fun to expand the mysteries and the mythology of this Morpho machine. “

