The Big 12 in “deep discussions” to bring in six Pac-12 teams

Texas and Oklahoma left the Big 12 conference facing lots of uncertainty after they announced intentions to join the SEC at the end of its contract.

Losing the two biggest brands in the league forced the Big 12 to scramble. The conference is answering the bell by adding BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF to the fold. The four Group of Five schools are constantly competing at a high level across many sports.

It appears the Big 12 is not done with expansion.

CBS’ Dennis Dodd reports the Big 12 is in “deep discussions” to bring in six Pac-12 schools. Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Oregon, Washington and Utah would be the prime candidates for expansion.

This move would make the Big 12 the first conference to span from coast to coast, creating a large national footprint.

The news comes after USC and UCLA made the shocking move to the Big Ten last week.

College football is changing at a rapid pace but the Big 12 is doing what it needs to do to stay competitive on a national level.

