The Bidens and Biden associates that received Chinese cash

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer revealed on Thursday that on March 1, 2017 – less than two months after Joe Biden left office as Barack Obama’s vice president – State Energy HK Limited, a firm affiliated with Chinese Communist Party-backed energy company CEFC China Energy, wired $3 million to Biden family associate Rob Walker.

The windfall was subsequently divvied up over a period of about three months to at least three members of the Biden clan, and two Biden family associates.

Here’s how the $3 million from China was distributed, according to Comer (R-Ky.):

James Gilliar: $1,065,000

James Gilliar: $1,065,000

Gilliar, a former British special forces officer with ties to UK intelligence services, was a business partner of Hunter Biden's.





His company, European Energy and Infrastructure Group (EEIG) in Abu Dhabi, was wired his share of the funds by Walker the day after the initial $3 million payment by State Energy HK Limited.

The Post exclusively reported in October 2020 that Hunter Biden’s infamous laptop included a May 2017 email from Gilliar proposing that the “big guy” get 10% of the CEFC deal.

The "big guy" is allegedly President Biden.







John “Rob” Walker: $869,308

The Biden family associate’s Robinson Walker LLC bank account appears to have kept what was left of the $3 million Chinese wire transfer after near identical sums of $1,065,000 and $1,065,692 were distributed by Walker to Gilliar and members of the Biden family, respectively.

Walker is a former Clinton administration official whose wife, Betsy Massey Walker, was an assistant to first lady Jill Biden during Joe Biden's vice presidency.





Hunter Biden: $610,692

The first son’s Owasco PC and RSTP II, LLC accounts, as well as a First Clearing LLC account that the committee believes belongs to Hunter Biden, received six wires between March 27, 2017, and April 18, 2017, from Robinson Walker LLC in amounts ranging from $10,692 to $300,000.

A spokesperson for Hunter Biden’s legal team said Thursday that “Hunter Biden, a private citizen with every right to pursue his own business endeavors, joined several business partners in seeking a joint venture with a legitimate energy company in China.

Hunter received his portion of good faith seed funds which he shared with his uncle, James Biden, and Hallie Biden … and nobody else."





Hunter Biden and his uncle James Biden were paid some $4.8 million from CEFC China Energy between 2017 and 2018, according to prior reporting on Hunter’s abandoned laptop.

The Oversight Committee notes that on Nov. 9, 2015, Robinson Walker LLC wired $59,900 to one of Hunter Biden’s accounts and another $59,900 to Gilliar’s EEIG account.

The committee is unsure what company was responsible for initially wiring these funds, totaling $179,836.86, to Walker's account.





James Biden: $360,000

James Biden: $360,000

The president's brother received five payments between $15,000 and $125,000 from April 3, 2017, to May 18, 2017. The money was transferred by Walker into James Biden's JBBSR INC account.





James Biden’s work with HillStone International, a subsidiary of construction management firm Hill International, has also come under scrutiny.

Last month, a sworn affidavit claimed that the now-first brother leveraged his famous last name to get construction firm Hill International out of a business deal with the Saudi government.

The first brother allegedly told a private investigator that he was often tapped to represent Hill in meetings “because, of course, the name didn’t hurt” and that he had attended a February 2012 meeting with Saudi officials “because of his position and relationship” with his older brother.

The private investigator, former Treasury Department official Thomas Sullivan, noted that after speaking with James, the first brother’s wife, Sara, walked him to his car and revealed that her husband and his older brother Joe were very close and that according to Sullivan, “they told each other everything.”

Sara Biden also told Sullivan that "he doesn't like us talking to people," the ex-Treasury man recalled — an apparent reference to Joe.





Hallie Biden: $25,000

The widow of Beau Biden, who died of brain cancer in 2015, and the mother of two of the president’s grandchildren, Natalie and Robert Hunter, dated the president’s disgraced son, Hunter, from around 2016 to 2019, a timeframe that included the Chinese dealings.

According to the committee, Hallie Biden received two separate payments from Walker’s account in March 2017 totaling $25,000.

She also apparently received $10,000 from Walker in February 2017, before the $3 million Chinese payment.





Unknown Biden: $70,000

Four payments were made to an “unknown Biden,” according to the committee, between March 6, 2017, and May 17, 2017. The payments ranged from $5,000 to $25,000.