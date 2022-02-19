The best video game sales for Presidents’ Day 2022

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Get your game on this weekend with great sales at your favorite retailers. (Photo: Getty)

What are you up to this weekend? The Super Bowl’s over and done with, and we’re rounding our way into spring but not quite there yet, so how about spending some time with your favorite video games? They’re always a great escape from everyday life, and now you have a three-day weekend to fill up.

We’ve tracked down some of the best Presidents’ Day deals at Amazon, Walmart, Target and GameStop, so you can stock up on your new favorite Nintendo Switch, Xbox and PlayStation games!

Nintendo Switch

Delve into Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch and save 50 percent

Explore strange new worlds in ‘Ni No Kuni’ for the Nintendo Switch. (Photo: Level 5)

Do you like exploring expansive worlds, meeting strange and wonderful creatures and getting sucked in by a compelling story? Then Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch is the game for you. It combines the charming animation style of Miyazaki movies like My Neighbor Totoro with the thrilling adventure you’d expect from a Zelda title, and right now it’s only $25 at Walmart — a sweet 50 percent off.

Players love Ni No Kuni, with one enthusiastic reviewer calling it “honestly the best game I’ve ever played. … I’m almost done with it now, and I truly loved all the scenes it had.”

It’s a great way to spend the rest of your February!

$25 $50 at Walmart

More deals on Nintendo Switch games:

Just Dance 2022, $26 (was $50), amazon.com

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, $40 (was $60), amazon.com

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, $50 (was $60), amazon.com

Pokémon Legends: Arceus, $55 (was $60), amazon.com

Kirby and the Forgotten Land, $55 (was $60), amazon.com

Sonic Mania + Team Sonic Racing, $30 (was $34), target.com

Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu!, $50 (was $60), target.com

Monster Hunter Rise, $34 (was $40), target.com

NBA 2K22, $20 (was $60), target.com

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, $37 (was $60), gamestop.com

PlayStation 5

Gang up with Watch Dogs Legion for 55 percent off

When anyone can be an ally, or enemy, things get crazy fast. (Photo: Ubisoft)

Do you get tired of the same old muscle-bound heroes in your games? In Watch Dogs Legion, you can play as anyone — and yes, I mean anyone. Whether it’s the cabbie driving down the street or the old woman waiting for the light to change, you can recruit anyone into your hacking group and explore their unique backstories and skills. This intriguing title is down to a super affordable $18 at Walmart, a huge 67 percent discount from its price in the PlayStation store!

Reviewers call this title “thoughtful, challenging but violent,” and another player says they haven’t even progressed very far in the story, because “the open world is so much fun on its own.”

Sounds like you’ll get a huge amount of fun for the money with this massive game!

$18 $40 at Walmart

Even more PlayStation 5 games on sale:

Death Stranding: Director’s Cut, $37 (was $50), walmart.com

Sackboy: A Big Adventure, $37 (was $60), walmart.com

Demon’s Souls, $39 (was $69), walmart.com

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Launch Edition), $50 (was $70), walmart.com

Returnal, $50 (was $70), walmart.com

The Nioh Collection, $40 (was $70), amazon.com

Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut, $50 (was $70), amazon.com

NBA 2K22, $25 (was $70), target.com

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, $35 (was $60), target.com

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition, $50 (was $70), target.com

PlayStation 4

Get 50 percent off the epic God of War

Kratos is really, really trying to be a good dad. (Photo: Santa Monica Studio / Sony)

The M-rated God of War is quite the family affair, as the Greek-deity-battling Kratos decides to leave behind the world he knows in favor of the colder and quieter north to raise his son in peace. But that tranquility doesn’t last long when he and the kid get involved in the affairs of gods and giants, forcing this former god to pick up his ax once again. The greatest-hits edition of this acclaimed title is now just $15.

Players are tres enthusiastic about this one: “This game has an epic story line following Kratos and his son, which magnificently intertwined with the previous God of War games. You will appreciate the graphics and character developments. You will be like a fish on a hook and will not be able to set your remote down. Buy it. Play it. Love it. Can’t wait for the next one.”

Sounds like you’re getting real bang for your buck!

$15 $30 at Walmart

Stock up on these PlayStation 4 games for cheap:

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition, $26 (was $40), walmart.com

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, $30 (was $60), walmart.com

Sackboy: A Big Adventure, $30 (was $60), walmart.com

Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut, $40 (was $60), walmart.com

Concrete Genie, $20 (was $30), amazon.com

Nioh 2, $20 (was $40), amazon.com

The Last of Us Part II, $20 (was $40), target.com

Days Gone, $20 (was $40), target.com

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition, $19 (was $30), gamestop.com

God of War, $14 (was $20), gamestop.com

Xbox

Visit the Riders Republic and save over 40 percent

Explore the world in an extreme way. (Photo: Ubisoft)

The Riders Republic is the ultimate playground for fans of extreme sports. BMX, snowboarding and even base jumping are here for your action-packed delight, traveling through gorgeous environments and collecting and wearing killer threads in the process. This is a pretty recent title from a few months ago, but it’s already on sale. Save $25 when you order it digitally from Walmart, and you’ll be exploring canyons and forests on your trusty bike in no time.

$35 $60 at Walmart

Save on even more Xbox titles:

NBA 2K22 (Xbox One), $20 (was $60), amazon.com

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Xbox One / Series X), $20 (was $60), amazon.com

Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition (Xbox One), $27 (was $60), amazon.com

Madden NFL 22 (Xbox One / Series X), $30 (was $60), amazon.com

FIFA 22 (Xbox One), $30 (was $60), amazon.com

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Xbox One / Series X, $30 (was $60), amazon.com

Flight Simulator Standard Edition (Xbox Series X), $48 (was $60), amazon.com

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Extraction (Xbox One / Series X), $30 (was $40), target.com

Grand Theft Auto: Trilogy – The Definitive Edition (Xbox One / Xbox Series X), $40 (was $60), gamestop.com

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles (Xbox One / Xbox Series X), $40 (was $60), gamestop.com

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

