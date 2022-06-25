The Best Player in Women’s Tennis Isn’t at Wimbledon. She’s Playing Golf Instead.

In the days after becoming a first-time Wimbledon champion last summer, Ashleigh Barty found herself with some precious free time in England. She had been on the road for four months straight and achieved her childhood tennis dream. All Barty really wanted to do now was pummel some golf balls.

So she made her way north to play Royal Liverpool, one of the clubs in the British Open rotation. Barty plowed through the 18 holes with a handicap that hovers around three and exactly the same intensity and focus that made her a tennis world No. 1.