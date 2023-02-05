Music’s biggest night returns to Los Angeles on Sunday, and along with it, one of Hollywood’s grandest red carpets.
From Jennifer Lopez’s now-iconic plunging green Versace dress to Lady Gaga’s celestial Armani Privé gown, fashion history is often made on the Grammys red carpet. Today’s ceremony is sure to bring its share of memorable looks thanks to style mavens like Beyoncé — the top nominee of the 65th Grammy Awards who’s poised to break the record for most wins. It’s déjà vu as Beyoncé faces off with Adele for the night’s top prizes.
Other musicians set to take the red carpet by storm include Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Doja Cat, Lizzo, Camila Cabello, Anitta, Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige and Kim Petras.
Here are the best looks from the 2023 Grammys, updating live.
This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.