The best game controller for your phone is up to 30 percent off at Amazon

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Level up your mobile gaming with one of the best phone controllers available. (Photo: Razer)

Admit it, we all play games on our phones. But not every game is a great experience with a touchscreen. Razer’s Kishi controller is the perfect solution. It’s basically a gamepad that fits around your mobile device, adding buttons, joysticks and shoulder controls. And it connects via your phone’s charging port, so there’s no risk of a dropped Bluetooth connection in the middle of a fierce match.

Right now, you can snag the Razer Kishi from Amazon for 56 percent off, but just for today! Make sure you buy the right one for your particular phone, though — Android devices and iPhones use different connectors. You can even pick up a Kishi built for Xbox gaming, which is great for Microsoft’s xCloud service that lets you stream console-quality games right to your phone. The Kishi also works with games from services like Google Stadia and Amazon’s own Luna.

If you're looking for other gaming products, make sure you're signed up for Amazon Prime. They've got a huge selection of free PC games to download and keep, as well as lots of free bonus items for popular titles like Genshin Impact and Destiny 2.

Ergonomically designed for console-quality game play from your smartphone. (Photo: Razer)

Gamepads for phones are a dime a dozen, and this shopper has tried them all, only to discover the Kishi was the best: “I love that it does not require charging, and I have not noticed any additional battery drain on my device (OnePlus 7 Pro).” And this gamer sums it up, saying, “The gaming experience is excellent with the Kishi. It truly feels like a Nintendo Switch with the console quality controls. […] If you are looking for a compact, solid console quality gaming controller, look no further. The Kishi has exceeded all of my expectations so far. There is even an iPhone app you can download to make sure the firmware is up to date and working properly which shows ongoing support for their already excellent product.”

$40 $90 at Amazon

