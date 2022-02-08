The best AirPods deal on the internet right now

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

AirPods Pro offer exceptional noise-canceling capabilities and great sound to boot. (Photo: Apple)

You’d be forgiven for thinking Amazon always has the lowest price on everything, because that’s often the case. Not today, though.

For a limited time, and while supplies last, Daily Steals has two AirPods deals that beat Amazon — and not just Amazon, but every other store. In fact, one of them ties the lowest price on record.

Never shopped at (or heard of) Daily Steals? Rest easy: The company has been around a long time, and I’ve made purchases there myself. Plus, you’re supporting a small business, which is always good, right?

Let’s take a look at the two options; I’ll help you decide which one to choose.

Talkin’ ’bout third gennneration: Apple’s newest AirPods are sweatproof and support wireless charging. (Photo: Apple)

Not everyone likes the feeling of silicone ear tips nestled inside their ear canals, which is how AirPods Pro and roughly 98 percent of all other earbuds work.

Those tips also block outside noise, which is desirable in some situations but not others. If you’re out for a walk, for example, noise-isolating earbuds can pose a safety issue, preventing you from hearing oncoming bikes and cars.

So consider Apple’s hard-plastic AirPods 3rd Generation, which at $140 (when you apply promo code YHAPDS at checkout) ties the lowest price to date. (Price at Amazon right now: $169.) Instead of creating a seal inside your ears, they rest just outside the canals. They also sound incredibly good and offer a couple nice usability perks, including touch controls, wireless charging and auto-pause/resume when you remove/replace an earbud.

$140 with code

Should you go Pro? You should if you want top-flight noise-canceling, which arrives here via a combination of a physical in-ear seal (as described above) and fancy ANC technology. I can’t overstate how great that is when you’re trying to work in silence, watch a movie on a flight or just enjoy your music to its fullest.

The AirPods Pro ($175 with promo code YHAPRO, versus $180 at Amazon) also offer something called transparency mode, which allows outside noise in (courtesy of the built-in microphones) when you want to converse with someone or you’re concerned about bikes or traffic sneaking up behind you.

Meanwhile, the earbuds themselves are sweat- and water-resistant (important for exercisers) and the case supports wireless charging. There are cheaper alternatives, no question, but as an AirPods Pro owner I can understand the appeal here. They’re singularly great earbuds.

$175 with code

Which AirPods should you buy?

If your budget allows, choose the AirPods Pro. ANC is a magical thing, and worth the extra $35. However, if that technology isn’t important to you, or you just can’t stand the feeling of silicone tips wedged into your ear canals, the AirPods 3rd Generation are the next best thing.

