‘The Bear’s Ayo Edebiri To Guest Star Janine’s Sister – The Hamden Journal

The Bear’s Ayo Edebiri will be joining ABC’s Abbott Elementary in a guest-starring role. Edebiri will play Ayesha Teagues, Janine’s (Quinta Brunson) sister on the hit Emmy-winning comedy series.

Janine has spoken frequently of her sister throughout the series and the difficult relationship the two have had. Edebiri’s character will be introduced Wednesday, Feb. 8 in the Valentine’s Day episode. In the episode, Janine and Ayesha connect in a Facetime call when Janine calls to wish Ayesha a happy birthday, according to EW, which first reported the casting. She will be seen in a larger storyline later this season.

Abbott Elementary follows a group of dedicated, passionate teachers — and a slightly tone-deaf principal — are brought together in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life. Though these incredible public servants may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do — even if they don’t love the school district’s less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children.

Brunson created the series and stars as Janine Teagues, alongside Williams, Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter, Chris Perfetti, William Stanford Davis, and Sheryl Lee Ralph.

Brunson also executive produces the series. Additional executive producers are Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker of Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions, and Randall Einhorn.

Edebiri stars as Sydney Adamu in The Bear, FX’s breakout dramedy series, a role which has earned her nominations from SAG, Gotham Awards, Indie Spirits and Critics Choice. She also has appeared and served as a writer on Netflix’s Big Mouth and Dickinson.