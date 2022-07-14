‘The Bear’ Earns Quick Season 2 Renewal at FX/Hulu

The Bear is roaring back at FX.

The Disney-backed basic cable network has handed out a speedy season two renewal for its critically acclaimed dark comedy starring Jeremy Allen White.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

The series, which launched all eight episodes June 23 on FX’s hub on Hulu, has an impressive 100 percent rating among critics and 92 percent score with viewers on Rotten Tomatoes. THR chief TV critic Daniel Fienberg said in his review that the series from creator Christopher Storer (Ramy, Eighth Grade) and fellow showrunner Joanna Calo (BoJack Horseman) “[n]ails the chaos of the kitchen, for better or worse.”

“The Bear has exceeded our wildest creative, critical and commercial expectations,” said FX Entertainment president Eric Schrier. “We deeply appreciate the brilliant work led by creator and co-showrunner Christopher Storer and co-showrunner Joanna Calo. Jeremy Allen White’s lead performance is spectacular, as are those of his co-stars Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce and Liza Colón-Zayas. We can’t wait to get to work on season two.”

Shameless grad White stars in the series as a talented chef who returns home to Chicago to run his family’s sandwich shop following his brother’s suicide. Hiro Murai (Atlanta), Nate Matteson (Station Eleven) and Josh Senior also executive produce the series, which is produced in-house by FX Productions.

In an interview with THR’s TV’s Top 5 podcast, Calo opened up about joining the series, which she said Storer originally envisioned as a feature film and how White was the first choice to star in the series. (Listen to the interview here.)

“We are so grateful to FX, our insanely talented cast, our crew who worked hard, fast, and in the dead of winter, not to mention everyone who watched. And we can’t wait to bring you all back to The Bear in 2023,” added Storer and Calo in a joint statement announcing the pickup Thursday.

Story continues

The Bear joins a roster of originals at FX that also includes the recently renewed drama The Bear, Emmy-nominated comedy What We Do in the Shadows (picked up for two additional seasons), Snowfall, Reservation Dogs, Little Demon, Atlanta, Fargo, Dave, Breeders and several others.

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Click here to read the full article.