‘The Bear’ Creator Christopher Storer Signs With WME – The Hamden Journal

Christopher Storer, the creator, executive producer, director and co-showrunner of FX’s breakout comedy hit The Bear, has signed with WME for representation.

Storer became one of the most sought-after comedy creators following the critical and commercial success of The Bear, which emerged as the hottest comedy series of the summer. I hear a team of WME agents, including Ari Emanuel, CEO of WME parent Endeavor, whose brother Rahm and Storer share a Chicago connection, were involved in wooing Storer, who developed and sold The Bear while at UTA. I hear this all came down today, and Storer’s IMDb pro page already has been updated to reflect the agency switch.

FX’s The Bear, which streams on Hulu, follows Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), a young chef from the fine-dining world who comes home to Chicago to run his family sandwich shop after his brother’s suicide.

Chicago native Storer wrote and directed the pilot for The Bear, and executive produces and co-showruns the series with Joanna Calo. The comedy already has been renewed for a second season.

Before creating The Bear, Storer was an executive producer and director on Hulu’s Ramy and produced Bo Burnham’s feature film Eighth Grade. He also has executive produced/directed a slew of comedy TV specials, including Bo Burnham’s Make Happy, Whitmer Thomas’s The Golden One, Jerrod Carmichael: 8, Ramy Youssef: Feelings and Hasan Minjah: Homecoming King. Storer continues to be repped by Kaplan/Perrone and attorney Erik Hyman at Paul Hastings LLP.