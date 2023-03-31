- Cover
Americans spent 53 billion hours on TikTok last year, according to one Wall Street estimate. If the service is banned in the U.S., much of that time could go to Meta, YouTube, and Snap. What it all means for stocks.
TikTok has become one of the world’s most successful businesses in rapid fashion. This year, the short-video social-media service will generate $14.2 billion in revenue, according to eMarketer, up 43% from last year and a tenfold increase since 2020. That implies the company this year will generate more revenue than Snap, Pinterest, and Twitter combined.
Unless it shuts down.