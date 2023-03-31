TikTok has become one of the world’s most successful businesses in rapid fashion. This year, the short-video social-media service will generate $14.2 billion in revenue, according to eMarketer, up 43% from last year and a tenfold increase since 2020. That implies the company this year will generate more revenue than Snap, Pinterest, and Twitter combined.

TikTok has become one of the world’s most successful businesses in rapid fashion. This year, the short-video social-media service will generate $14.2 billion in revenue, according to eMarketer, up 43% from last year and a tenfold increase since 2020. That implies the company this year will generate more revenue than Snap, Pinterest, and Twitter combined.

Unless it shuts down.