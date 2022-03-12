‘The Batman’ Second Frame Heads To $237M+ – The Hamden Journal

Warner Bros.’ The Batman, as expected, is leading the weekend box office in what is expected to be a three-frame No. 1 streak with a very healthy hold of 51% and $66M on its way to $238.5M by Sunday. Already the Matt Reeves directed movie is over $400M WW. Yesterday clocked $18.7M, -47% from last Friday (-67% if you compare against pic’s first Friday+previews).

That hold beats that previous DC movies’ second weekend hold of Batman v. Superman (-69%), and Dark Knight Rises (-61%) and Justice League (-56%).

Despite the pandemic calming down and the mask mandate easing in Los Angeles and New York, the middle of the box office is filled with holdovers; Sony’s Spider-Man: No Way Home still gunning toward $800M, but will stand at $792.2M this weekend after a 13th weekend take of $4M, -11% and a theatrical booking of 2,702 locations. That’s a theatrical hold that any rival distributor would envy three months after a pic’s release.

Note, if Disney had kept Pixar’s Turning Red in theaters this weekend, that could have possibly delivered $20M-$30M+ at least providing a depth of dollars for exhibitors this weekend. Here’s the interesting takeaway with that: The buzz is that when Netflix launches a show or movie (outside their major awards season fare), they spend a very thrifty amount of money relying squarely on their subscriber menu. But in the case of Disney with Turning Red, they’ve shelled out for it like it was a major theatrical release. Why? Likely the marketing money was already there and accounted for, but also they’re eager for the Disney+ subscribers.

iSpot shows that Disney spent $23M for U.S. TV spots. That’s as much as they spent for Black Widow, and more than Jungle Cruise ($19.5M), Cruella ($12.6M) and what Netflix spent on Red Notice ads ($3.3M), that streamer’s most watched movie ever.

Disney ran spots during the Winter Olympics, Big City Greens, Miraculous -Tale of Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Bachelor and Good Morning America. iSpot reports that Turning Red‘s trailer was the 16th most seen spot on all of TV since Feb. 21. Why didn’t Disney keep this movie in theaters?? Again, they need the subscribers over at Disney+ given the billions they’re spending on in streaming programming which isn’t coming down the pipeline as fast as it needs to be.

All in total weekend tickets sales stand at $95M, -43% from last weekend, and 55% off from the same weekend in 2019; that was when Disney had Captain Marvel which boomed all tickets sales for that weekend to north of $210M.

