‘The Batman’ Releases Two New Pieces Of Art To Tout Upcoming Film – The Hamden Journal

DC Films/Warner Bros. sent out a Bat signal today, releasing two new posters to tout the March release of the latest film version of the Caped Crusader.

Robert Pattinson is the star of the superhero saga, playing against Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sargaard, Andy Sarkis and Colin Farrell. The film is currently scheduled for an early March release.

Set in his second year of fighting crime, Batman targets corruption in New Jersey’s Gotham City while chasing the Riddler.

Check out the posters below.

