The Batman Flies Past $750M Worldwide Just Ahead Of HBO Max Debut – The Hamden Journal

Warner Bros/DC’s The Batman has winged its way past three-quarters of a billion dollars at the worldwide box office, maintaining its spot as the highest-grossing film of the year, globally and domestically. The worldwide cume through Sunday is $751.1M with the Matt Reeves-directed spin on the Caped Crusader counting $386.1M at the international box office and $365M in North America.

The milestone comes as the blockbuster will launch on HBO Max tomorrow (April 18), and also will air on HBO at 8 PM ET Saturday, April 23.

On crossing $750M, Jeff Goldstein, WB’s President of Domestic Distribution, said, “The incredible response we’ve seen at theaters across the country is a testament to both the enduring power of this iconic DC Super Hero and the huge appetite out there to experience great movies on the big screen. We congratulate everyone involved on reaching this impressive milestone.”

Added Andrew Cripps, President of International Distribution, “The Batman performs on every level, delivering critical praise and big crowds in every market around the globe. We’re so proud of the film and so happy it continues to strike a chord with audiences everywhere.”

The overseas Top 10 markets are the UK ($53.2M), Mexico ($30.7M), Australia ($27M), France ($25.9M), Brazil ($22.6M), China ($22.5M), Germany ($18.9M), Spain ($11.8M), Italy ($11.2M) and Japan ($10M).

Robert Pattinson’s turn in the Batsuit started offshore rollout early in Korea on March 1, and across its first weekend in 74 overseas markets bowed to $124.2M. This repped the top international opening of 2022, WB’s best pandemic-era offshore debut and its best internationally since Joker in October 2019 — as well as the 3rd biggest overseas pandemic-era debut in like-for-like markets behind Spider-Man: No Way Home and No Time To Die.

The global launch including domestic’s $134M was $258.2M, smashing WB’s pandemic-era records. The film also hit that benchmark across 62 individual markets including France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, Australia, Korea, Brazil and Mexico. The Batman further scored the biggest-ever debut for a DC film in seven markets and the biggest-ever opening weekend for a Warner Bros Pictures release in Iceland.

Starring along with Pattinson are Zoë Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Andy Serkis, Colin Farrell, John Turturro and Paul Dano. Reeves directed from a screenplay by Reeves & Peter Craig. Dylan Clark and Reeves produced the film, with Michael E. Uslan, Walter Hamada, Chantal Nong Vo and Simon Emanuel serving as executive producers.