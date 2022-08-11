The Banshees Of Inisherin, Triangle Of Sadness Set For Zurich Galas – The Hamden Journal

The Zurich Film Festival (ZFF) has unveiled the seven titles in its Gala Premieres section showcasing auteur features with broad audience appeal and awards season potential.

The selection features Oscar-winning director Martin McDonagh’s Ireland-set comedy-drama The Banshees Of Inisherin, starring Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan.

The feature makes its world premiere in competition at Venice this year, followed by its North American premiere in Toronto.

Further Venice 2022 Golden Lion contenders in the mix include Argentine director Santiago Mitre’s Argentina, 1985, about a group of lawyers who take on the country’s military dictatorship.

The selection also features the European premiere of Netflix’s German adaptation of All Quiet On The Western Front by Edward Berger, which world premieres in Toronto.

The gala line-up will also showcase Cannes 2022 competition titles, Palme d’Or winner Triangle Of Sadness and Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda’s South Korea-set drama Broker, for which Parasite star Song Kang-ho won best actor.

There will also be world premieres for two films with a strong local appeal: German director Sönke Wortmann’s Lanzarote-set social comedy Der Nachname, and Zurich-born filmmaker Barbara Kulcsar’s retirement age comedy Die Goldenen Jahre.

“In recent years, the Zurich Film Festival has established itself as a springboard into the award season. Of the last 10 winners of the Oscar for Best Film, six screened at ZFF,” said artistic director Christian Jungen.

“This year, we will again present international auteur films that will later play a role in the Oscar race to the more than 120,000 visitors and the 600 accredited media.”

Zurich’s 18th edition runs from September 22 to October 2.