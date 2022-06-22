“Euphoria” star Hunter Schafer has joined the cast of Lionsgate’s “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.”

She will appear opposite Tom Blyth and Rachel Zegler in the studio’s attempt to recapture that old Panem magic. Schafer will play Tigris Snow, the cousin and confidante of Coriolanus Snow (Blyth), who, “Hunger Games” fans know, will one day mature into the autocratic ruler of the dystopian world of the books and films, a leader who has just a dollop of psychopathy to go along with his suave demeanor.

“The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” debuts in theaters worldwide on Nov. 17, 2023. It follows the Snow family, which has fallen from grace in a post-war Capitol. With the 10th annual Hunger Games fast approaching, Snow is is assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird (Zegler), a girl tribute from the impoverished District 12. From there, things get gladiatorial and, Lionsgate dearly hopes, so gripping that its most successful franchise will be relaunched to sequel spawning effect.

The prequel will be directed by Francis Lawrence, who also helmed the franchise’s “Catching Fire,” “Mockingjay Part One” and “Mockingjay Part Two.” Nina Jacobson and her producing partner Brad Simpson, who oversaw the other films in the series, return as producers along with Lawrence.

The latest draft of the screenplay is by Michael Lesslie (“Assassin’s Creed”), fine-tuning previous scripts by “Hunger Games” creator Suzanne Collins and “Little Miss Sunshine” scribe Michael Arndt.

In addition to her work on “Euphoria,” Schafer co-wrote and co-executive produced a special episode for the series. Schafer is currently in production on “Cuckoo,” an upcoming horror feature from “Luz” director Tilman Singer. She is represented by CAA, Untitled Entertainment, Viewpoint and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.

