The Bad Year of Chipmakers AMD, Nvidia and Intel Turns Into a Nightmare

It’s a bad dream that slowly turned into a nightmare. 

And this nightmare doesn’t seem to want to end. 

The year 2022 has been a painful journey for semiconductor manufacturers. 

Following the example of AMD  (AMD) , Nvidia  (NVDA)  and Intel  (INTC) , which are the three main players in the sector, 2022 is a year to forget .Their valuations are in recession. 

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) currently has a market value of $94.4 billion, which is a decrease of at least $83 billion compared to December 31, 2021. The AMD stock price has fallen 59.4% during this period. 