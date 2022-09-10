The Bad Batch’ Season 2 Debut Pushed To January; ‘Tales Of The Jedi’ Gets Premiere Date & Trailer

The second season of Disney+’s animated series Star Wars: The Bad Batch will premiere January 4, Dave Filoni announced Saturday at Disney’s D23 Expo.

The company announced in May, during panel with the cast and creatives at Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim, that Season 2 would be released on the streaming site on September 28.

Also unveiled at D23 was an October 26 premiere date and a trailer for another Star Wars universe animated series, Tales of the Jedi (watch it below). All six original shorts that comprise the season will be available on release date.

The Bad Batch, which revolves around the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch that was introduced in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, was renewed back in August 2021 just ahead of the two-part Season 1 finale.

Picking up just after the events of the Clone War, members of the Bad Batch – who each possesses a singular exceptional skill that makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew — take on mercenary missions as they struggle to stay afloat and find new purpose.

The Bad Batch voice cast includes Dee Bradley Baker, Archie Panjabi, Michelle Ang, Rhea Perlman, Bobby Moynihan, Freddie Prinze Jr., Taran Killiam, Seth Green and more.

Filoni, Athena Portillo, Brad Rau, Jennifer Corbett and Carrie Beck executive produce the series, which is produced by Josh Rimes and Alex Spotswood.

Tales of the Jedi, created by Filoni and Charles Murray, is an anthology series comprised of original animated shorts with stories featuring Jedi from the prequel era, including Ahsoka’s origin story.

This is the second Star Wars animated anthology to come to Disney+. In September 2021, Disney+ debuted Star Wars Visions, an anthology series in which seven Japanese anime studios created animated shorts set in the Star Wars universe.

