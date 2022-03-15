‘The Bachelorette’ To Make History In Season 19 – The Hamden Journal

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read unless you’ve watched the season finale of The Bachelor on ABC.

Bachelor Clayton Echard just handed ABC a doozy of a sequel to his dumpster fire of a season: the two women he purported to love but severely pissed off instead will serve as co-stars on Season 19 of The Bachelorette.

After Tuesday’s season 26 finale of The Bachelor, ABC announced that Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey will share the rose duties this summer. Both women thought they found a real catch in Echard until he admitted how he fell in love and went to bed with three women in the final days of their dating marathon. Rule One of Bachelor club: don’t kiss and tell so much, bruh.

This is a first for the long-running franchise — two bachelorettes going on dates with the same gang of guys.

In its announcement about the new season, ABC says that Windey, 30, is “is looking for a man with quiet confidence. She doesn’t have a physical type but says that if he doesn’t have a personality, then it’s a hard pass. Her ideal man will challenge her, communicate his feelings and work hard to equally carry the weight of the relationship.”

ABC



In contrast, ABC says that Recchia, 25, needs “a man who will travel the world with her. After recently earning her private pilot license, the future is nothing but sunny skies ahead for Recchia and now she is hoping to find a co-pilot that matches her sense of adventure.”

The Bachelor consistently won its time period this season among adults 18-49. It averaged 6.9 million viewers and a 2.5 rating in the demo after 35 days of multi-platform viewing.

Season 19 of The Bachelorette debuts Monday, July 11.