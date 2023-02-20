The Bachelor Season 27, Episode 5 Recap – The Hamden Journal

SPOILER ALERT! This post contains details from Season 27, Episode 5 of ABC‘s The Bachelor.

Zach Shallcross’ trip across the pond with his remaining suitors didn’t go as planned on this week’s episode of The Bachelor.

After his first one-on-one date in London, Zach contracted coronavirus, which brought the rest of the week to a halt. The week started out on a high note, as Gabi got the first one-on-one date since the contestants left Los Angeles.

Zach plans to treat Gabi “like a royal” as they take a car through London, stopping along the way for Gabi to create her own perfume, try on tiaras and gowns, and even share some afternoon tea. During the nighttime portion of the date, Gabi tells Zach how special the day made her feel, and he says he’s happy to make her feel that way. Unsurprisingly, he gives her the rose.

Before Gabi’s date is even over, it stirs up some controversy in the hotel when she comes back from the first half of the date with several shopping bags on her arms, which of course sends the other women into a tizzy. The details of the date specifically don’t sit well with Greer, who becomes pretty emotional while listening to how Gabi and Zach spent their day.

Greer is even more disappointed when she learns that she’ll be on the group date with Brooklyn, Kat, Aly, Kaity, Ariel, Kylee, Jess, and Mercedes. Last week, she expressed how much she was hoping to have already been chosen for a one-on-one, considering she got the first impression rose. So, to not be chosen again leaves her feeling confused and discouraged.

On the day of the date, she decides she’s going to make the most of it. But before the women could depart, Zach sends a note to let them know that the date won’t be happening.

“I have a great date planned for you all. Unfortunately, I’m a little under the weather, but I don’t want to ruin your time here in London. Go enjoy, and I’ll see you soon,” his note reads.

Naturally, the women are pretty devastated to not spend the day with Zach. However, they hold out hope that he’ll be able to catch up with them later for the cocktail party. In the meantime, they still go out and explore London together before getting glammed up for the nighttime portion of the date. They’re left disappointed again when Zach doesn’t show up for the cocktail party either.

That’s when they learn that Zach has tested positive for COVID, and Charity’s one-on-one is also canceled.

Once he’s feeling better, Zach decides to host a virtual cocktail party with the women prior to a virtual rose ceremony. Each of the women take some time to chat with Zach via video chat individually, which gives them an opportunity to have some of the conversations that might have happened on their dates.

To make up for missing his second one-on-one, Zach surprises Charity with a figurine of Big Ben as a “token” to let her know he’s missing her.

The canceled dates make the rose ceremony a bit more interesting, since only Gabi is going in with a rose. Before the ceremony, Zach gets emotional talking to host Jesse Palmer about how he and the women were “robbed” of a week with each other. But, he says he stills thinks he knows who he wants to see next week.

Mercedes and Kylee are sent home.

The women returning next week are: Kaity, Gabi, Charity, Aly, Kat, Brooklyn, Jess, Ariel, and Greer.

The Bachelor airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and is available next day on Hulu.