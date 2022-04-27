The Bachelor ‘s Vanessa Grimaldi Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Joshua Wolfe

Vanessa Grimaldi has a bun in the oven.

On April 27, The Bachelor star announced on Instagram that she is pregnant and expecting her first child with husband Joshua Wolfe.

“Sorry I’ve been MIA,” she wrote to her followers. “I’ve been busy creating baby Wolfe’s tiny little fingers & toes.”

Soon after the news was announced, Vanessa shared details about her journey to motherhood including the moment she found out she was going to be a mom.

“Josh and I were on our way back from a road trip to Florida,” she exclusively shared with E! News. “We had gone to visit my grandparents. The day after we got back, I got in the car and I started to feel nauseous and a little off.”

After taking a pregnancy test, Vanessa’s suspicions were confirmed. “When it read ‘pregnant,’ we both looked at each other and giggled uncontrollably,” the Montreal resident said. “We cuddled the rest of the night in awe over this little bean growing inside me. It was the best news and the best way to start 2022!”

Although Vanessa was extremely nauseated early on, her second trimester has “been a breeze,” in part thanks to her supportive husband.

“Josh is the most empathetic, loving, thoughtful person,” she shared. “He is a family man who always puts family first and values communication and always being respectful towards others. I know he will be the most amazing role model and father.”

Fans first met Vanessa on season 21 of The Bachelor in 2017, when she got engaged to Nick Viall. They broke up in August of that year and Vanessa met Josh in 2018.

“Know what you want. Manifest it. But don’t put a time line on it,” Vanessa shared. “The universe always finds a way to provide. Sometimes the heartaches don’t make sense in the moment, but that’s the universe’s way of protecting you and making space for your beautiful story that is to come!”

It’s just one of the life lessons Vanessa hopes to pass along to her child once they arrive into the world later this year. According to the social integration services teacher, kindness is at the top of the list.

“My hope for our baby is that they grow up happy, confident and respectful and compassionate towards others,” she said.

