‘The Bachelor’ Creator Mike Fleiss Was In Talks With Disney Before Investigation – The Hamden Journal

The drama unfolding in the Mike Fleiss universe has enveloped Disney, which was in discussions with the creator of The Bachelor over a producing deal before the investigation over workplace misconduct allegations surfaced.

The Hamden Journal understands that Walt Disney Television Alternative was in talks with Fleiss over a deal, described by sources as a first-look or development arrangement.

However, sometime after Warner Bros. TV and ABC began the investigation, The Hamden Journal understands that the talks ended and Fleiss opted to leave Warner Bros. TV and the franchise. This has been taking place over the last few months.

Fleiss was expected to launch a new company to house his new projects.

Fleiss, who is repped by CAA, had been in talks with an exec that he had previously worked with in The Bachelor capacity to run his production company. That exec had separately been in negotiations with Disney over his own deal.

The new business didn’t have a name, although given that his previous company was called Next Entertainment, a joke was made that it should be called Last Productions.

However, once that didn’t materialize, those conversations ended.

Disney declined to comment.