‘The Bachelor,’ ‘American Idol’ and ‘Shark Tank’ Among Unscripted Renewals at ABC

ABC has renewed the unscripted series “The Bachelor,” “American Idol,” “Shark Tank,” “America’s Funniest Home Videos” and “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” for new seasons.

“The Bachelor” has been renewed for Season 27. Season 5 star Jesse Palmer will continue hosting the series after replacing previous host Chris Harrison in Season 26. The hit dating series is produced by Next Entertainment and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon.

“American Idol” has been renewed for Season 21, which is its sixth season at ABC after FOX canceled the series in 2015. Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie host the singing competition, which airs its Season 20 finale on May 22. Fremantle and 19 Entertainment produce.

“Shark Tank” has been renewed for Season 14, which will air a live premiere for the first time. Previous stars have included Kevin O’Leary, Mark Cuban, Robert Herjavec, Lori Greiner, Daymond John and Barbara Corcoran star as the “sharks,” a panel of prospective investors for entrepreneurs who come to pitch their business ideas. The series is based on the Japanese “Dragons’ Den” format and created by Nippon Television Network Corporation. MGM Television produces in association with Sony Pictures Television.

“America’s Funniest Home Videos” will return for Season 33. The new season will have increased weekly prize amounts for the first time, doubling the first place cash prize to $20,000, second place to $6,000, and third place to $4,000. Alfonso Ribeiro serves as host. Vin Di Bona Productions produces. “America’s Funniest Home Videos” is the longest-running primetime entertainment show in ABC’s history.

“Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” will return for Season 3. A spinoff of the long-running “Wheel of Fortune,” Pat Sajak and Vanna White serve as hosts. All money won by the celebrity contestants goes to a charity of their choice. Sony Pictures Television produces, while CBS Media Ventures distributes.

