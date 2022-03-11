‘The Baby-Sitters Club’ Canceled By Netflix After 2 Seasons – The Hamden Journal

The Baby-Sitters Club is closing down. Netflix will not be ordering a third season of the family comedy-drama series based on the best-selling novels by Ann M. Martin.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders

The series, which follows the friendship and adventures of seven friends — , Kristy, Claudia, Stacey, Mary Anne, Dawn, Jessi, and Mallory — as they start their own babysitting business in Stoneybrook, Connecticut, remains one of the best reviewed series on television, with both of its seasons scoring 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. While developing a fan following, the series have not been able to attract a wide audience; the eight-episode Season 2, released on October 11, failed to crack Nielsen’s Top 10 weekly streaming rankings and only appeared in the Netflix Top 10 for one week at #9.

Created by Rachel Shukert who served as showrunner, The Baby-Sitters Club starred Sophie Grace as Kristy, Momona Tamada as Claudia, Shay Rudolph as Stacey, Malia Baker as Mary Anne, Xochitl Gomez (replaced by Kyndra Sanchez in Season 2) as Dawn, Anais Lee as Jessi and Vivian Watson as Mallory as well as Alicia Silverstone, Mark Feuerstein.

Cancellations/Renewals Scorecard: TV Shows Ended Or Continuing In 2021-22 Season

“I have wanted to be a part of the world Ann M. Martin created since I was 7 years old, and for two amazing seasons I actually got to be. It was a dream come true,” Shukert said in a statement. “Although I am heartbroken not to be returning to Stoneybrook for 20 more seasons, I am so proud of the incredible show our amazing cast and crew created and the way it brought joy and comfort to so many when they needed it most. Thank you to Walden Media and to Netflix for giving us the opportunity to introduce Kristy, Claudia, Stacey, Mary Anne, Dawn, Jessi, and Mallory to a new generation of fans who I know will love them as much as we do for years to come.”

The series, from Walden Media, was executive produced by Michael De Luca alongside Lucy Kitada and Walden Media’s Frank Smith, Naia Cucukov and Ben Forrer, Shukert, Lucia Aniello and Lucy Kitada.