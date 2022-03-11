‘The Baby-Sitters Club’ Canceled at Netflix After Two Seasons

“The Baby-Sitters Club” has been canceled at Netflix after two seasons, Variety has learned.

“I have wanted to be a part of the world Ann M. Martin created since I was 7 years old, and for two amazing seasons I actually got to be,” series creator and showrunner Rachel Shukert said in a statement Friday. “It was a dream come true. Although I am heartbroken not to be returning to Stoneybrook for 20 more seasons, I am so proud of the incredible show our amazing cast and crew created and the way it brought joy and comfort to so many when they needed it most. Thank you to Walden Media and to Netflix for giving us the opportunity to introduce Kristy, Claudia, Stacey, Mary Anne, Dawn, Jessi, and Mallory to a new generation of fans who I know will love them as much as we do for years to come.”

