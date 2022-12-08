The Baby Foot Exfoliant is the Best Foot Peel and it’s on Sale

Calluses and dry, dead skin on your feet are no walk in the park. Maybe you’ve accepted your foot fate, or maybe you’ve tried practically every remedy in the book to achieve silky smooth soles to no avail. There’s one thing you probably haven’t tried — although odds are you’ve heard of this cult-status skin-care product. Baby Foot Exfoliation Foot Peel uses a potent mix of plant-based ingredients to slough away dead skin in (strangely satisfying) sheets, leaving your feet baby soft, just as the name promises.

When this radical exfoliant first hit the scene, the premise sounded pretty wild. So wild it might actually work — and it did for many people. Soon, legions of fans started jumping on the Baby Foot bandwagon. Now is the perfect time for you to join them and to prep your tootsies for sandal season. In case you’re wondering, the process of losing the top layer of your skin is actually painless. Really! Here’s how it works.

Baby Foot Exfoliation Foot Peel arrives as disposal booties that are pre-filled with a powerful concoction of natural exfoliants including salicylic, lactic and glycolic acids. Slip them on your tootsies, let them soak for an hour, then prepare for a mini metamorphosis.

Much like a chemical peel for your face, it takes a little while for the results of the foot peel to kick in. Over the course of up to two weeks, though, the skin on your soles will start to peel off like an onion. It starts around day five, and by day 14 the entire exfoliation has usually run its course. The process might not be pretty, but the results sure are. The surfaces of your once rough, cracked feet are replaced with that soft, supple skin that’s been a mere memory for so long.

For best results, the company recommends popping on the booties, keeping them in place with included adhesive tape, covering the booties with socks, remaining seated for an hour and working your way through Netflix’s new releases (okay, we added that last part). After letting the Baby Foot Exfoliation Foot Peel thoroughly absorb, wash your feet with soap and water, then wait for the magic to happen. You have nothing to lose but layers of dead, gross skin!

