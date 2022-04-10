The Atlanta Braves shut down the Cincinnati Reds as the Reds lineup goes quiet

Apr 9, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) turns a double play over Cincinnati Reds right fielder Tyler Naquin (12) in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

ATLANTA – With two outs and two strikes in the top of the ninth inning on Saturday, Atlanta Braves reliever Will Smith balked, and Reds designated hitter Tommy Pham advanced to second base. The next batter, Reds first baseman Joey Votto, drove Pham in with a ground ball to left field.

It wasn’t a breakthrough moment for the offense, but it was the only time all game that a Reds base runner even touched third base. It was the lone highlight for the Reds offense.

The Reds got just two runners in scoring position against the Braves on Saturday at Truist Park in front of 40,310 fans. Braves starting pitcher Kyle Wright threw six shutout innings as the Braves beat the Reds, 2-1. The Reds finished the game with three hits and five total baserunners.

“(Braves starter Kyle Wright) did a great job with his sinker, locating his pitches, changing speeds,” Reds Manager David Bell said. “I felt like we had a good approach, it obviously didn’t produce results, but you really do have to give a lot of credit to Wright for what he was able to do against us tonight.”

The seventh inning was the Reds only other opportunity to drive in a runner in scoring position, but the Reds didn’t capitalize. Bell played the matchups and pinch-hit the right-handed Aristides Aquino to face Braves left-handed reliever A.J. Minter, and Aquino popped out.

Reds center fielder Nick Senzel ended the top of the seventh inning with a fly-out to center, and Pham was stuck on second to wrap up the inning.

“This is a good lineup, and (pitchers) can’t make a ton of mistakes,” Reds catcher Aramis Garcia said. “(They) did a really good job of executing a game plan.”

Reds starting pitcher Vladimir Gutierrez allowed two runs in 4 ⅓ innings in his first start of the year. Gutierrez had a standout rookie season in 2021 but faded down the stretch while pitching the most innings of his career. On Saturday, Gutierrez had his first opportunity to show that he could bounce back from a poor last month of the 2021 season.

In the first inning, Gutierrez allowed two runs on an RBI double and a sacrifice fly. He didn’t allow another run the rest of the way. Gutierrez allowed six hits against the Braves, but he responded after the first inning.

“They were able to hit it where the defense wasn’t (in the first inning),” Gutierrez said via interpreter Jorge Merlos. “In the second inning, I was able to make my own adjustments and then from there on, I felt pretty good after that.”

Following a double by Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson in the second inning, Gutierrez used his fastball for a strikeout and a pop-out. With two runners on base in the third inning, Gutierrez threw his fastball to get another inning-ending groundout.

Gutierrez got into trouble again in the fifth, allowing two runners to reach base. With Gutierrez at 76 pitches, Bell put in reliever Hunter Strickland, who made his Reds debut. Strickland got two flyouts to center field, and the Reds remained down 2-0.

The Reds offense had only two hits through 6 1/3 innings against Braves starting pitcher Kyle Wright. Three highlights by the Reds outfield defense kept the team in the game.

On a line drive ground ball into the left-field corner in the third inning, the Reds defense saved a run. Left fielder Jake Fraley chased the ball down, and shortstop Kyle Farmer’s relay throw to catcher Garcia got the runner in time.

In the sixth inning, center fielder Nick Senzel saved a likely double with a diving catch in the gap. In the bottom of the seventh, Aquino threw a runner out at the plate.

“The defense is so important and our guys work really hard at it,” Bell said. “We could really go around the whole field, but the play Senzel made was incredible. It was one of the best plays I’ve seen.”

While the defense saved a few runs, the Reds only made hard contact three times against Wright, and he finished the game with six strikeouts. Then facing the Braves bullpen, one of the best in baseball, the Reds didn’t take the lead.

“Our pitching did a nice job to give us a shot,” Bell said. “We came back at the end to give us another chance to win the game and we weren’t able to get it done.”

