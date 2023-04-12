‘The Ark’ Renewed For Season 2 By Syfy – The Hamden Journal

Ahead of the Season 1 finale, Syfy has renewed its hit original series The Ark for a second go-round. The renewal comes amid strong ratings for the series from Independence Day writer-producer Dean Devlin.

The first season of The Ark reached 6.5 million viewers across all platforms, according to Nielsen and Syfy. In L+3, the February 1 series premiere was the best in total viewers (1.1 million) since January 2021 (Resident Alien) and tops in the 18-49 demo since October 2021 (Day of the Dead).

The Ark takes place 100 years in the future when planetary colonization missions have begun as a necessity to help secure the survival of the human race. The first of these missions on a spacecraft known as Ark One encounters a catastrophic event causing massive destruction and loss of life. With more than a year left to go before reaching their target planet, a lack of life-sustaining supplies and loss of leadership, the remaining crew must become the best versions of themselves to stay on course and survive.

Devlin and Stargate SG-1 writer-producer Jonathan Glassner serve as co-showrunners and executive producers.

“We couldn’t be more excited to get back into space with the crew of the Ark. Syfy continues to be an amazing partner and home for this series,” said Devlin and Glassner.

Season one cast includes Christie Burke, Richard Fleeshman, Reece Ritchie, Stacey Read and Ryan Adams.

“The success of The Ark is just another example of delivering on a promise to provide a wide spectrum of quality shows across our linear, cable and streaming portfolios,” said Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Programming, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “Heading into space with Dean has truly been a trip worth taking and we’re tremendously excited about how this otherworldly adventure will continues in season two.”

Devlin and Glassner executive produce alongside Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson of Electric Entertainment. Jonathan English of Balkanic Media and Steve Lee serve as producers for the first season.

The season finale will air Wednesday, April 19 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Syfy. All episodes available for streaming on Peacock.