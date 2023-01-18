The Apprentice Indie Naked’s Fatima Salaria To Exit – The Hamden Journal

Fatima Salaria is exiting Fremantle-backed The Apprentice indie Naked after three years in post.

The former BBC and Channel 4 commissioner has been MD since 2020 and will leave in the spring, with her replacement unveiled in due course.

Salaria has overseen a period of growth during her tenure in which Naked merged with fellow Fremantle label Boundless and was responsible for the likes of BBC Three’s The Rap Game, Netflix’s Snowflake Mountain and ITV’s Ghislaine, Prince Andrew and the Paedophile. Other notable successes include the Cara Delevingne-helmed Planet Sex for BBC Three and Hulu.

Fremantle UK CEO Simon Andreae said the team will “miss her greatly.”

“It’s been wonderful to see Naked grow and expand under her leadership – she has helped set a new path for the company and she leaves with a raft of exciting new projects in the pipeline for Naked,” he added.

Salaria said she is “incredibly proud of everything we have achieved both on and off screen in what has been the most exhilarating period of my career.”

“My mission was not just to merge two companies and increase revenue but also to help foster a truly inclusive culture,” she went on to say. “I couldn’t be happier with the shows we have made and the team we have built and will miss both terribly.”